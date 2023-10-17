No Tricks, Just Treats as SeaWorld Dares Employees of Select Theme Parks and Zoos to Experience USA TODAY's #1 Theme Park Halloween Event SeaWorld Howl-O-Scream with a Half-Price Ticket

50 percent off ticket for eligible employees redeemable at SeaWorld Howl-O-Scream events coast to coast in California , Texas , and Florida

A park employee identification card from select parks is all you need to secure a discount and sinister passage to Howl-O-Scream through October 31 , voted #1 Best Theme Park Halloween Event in 2023 by USA TODAY's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards

DOWNLOAD HIGH-RES IMAGES HERE

ORLANDO, Fla. and SAN DIEGO and SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SeaWorld is introducing a new offer that is especially scary this Halloween, daring employees of select theme parks and zoos to experience USA TODAY's 10Best Readers' Choice Award for the Best Theme Park Halloween Event in 2023, SeaWorld Howl-o-Scream, with a tempting half-price ticket. The offer to face new frights and take thrills to new heights at SeaWorld is valid for employees of Universal parks in Florida and California, Six Flags parks in Texas and California, the San Antonio Zoo, Knott's Berry Farm theme park in California, and the San Diego Zoo. Howl-O-Scream is underway now in every SeaWorld park coast to coast, located in Orlando, San Antionio, and San Diego.

SeaWorld (PRNewswire)

"Like Howl-O-Scream, this offer is designed to shock, bring out the screams, and ultimately thrill," said Chris Finazzo, Chief Commercial Officer of SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment. "We eagerly await our competitors to come and experience what the #1 Halloween event for theme parks is all about. For the brave employees at other parks that accept our dare to scare, there is no turning back from the terror that awaits. From all new and fan favorite haunted houses, to death defying thrills and sinister shows, there is no better place to be this Halloween than SeaWorld."

Howl-O-Scream is a Terrifying Treat with Unique Theming in Each Park

Howl-O-Scream at SeaWorld Orlando is bigger and more terrifying than ever before with all-new houses, seven scare zones, three live shows and five themed bars that will make guests scream in fright.

At SeaWorld San Antonio, Howl-O-Scream is Texas' biggest and scariest Halloween event with an all-new haunted house, Bunny Bradley's Ice Cream Shoppe that serves up twisted treats that have been sprinkled with "special ingredients", plus five additional haunted houses, seven frightful terror-tories, five BOOze bars, and menacing shows, like the all-new Sirens Song.

In San Diego, SeaWorld Howl-O-Scream features the most haunted houses, scares and screams in the city. The screamtastic event is full of never-before-seen haunted houses, scare zones, vile vignettes and live performances. New reimagined haunted houses fuel your worst nightmares, including the 3D Circus of the Damned, where fears will come to life in a chaotic cursed circus. Halloween fans can expect new sounds, lighting, special effects, more scare performers, and more surprises at every turn.

Parental discretion is advised as Howl-O-Scream contains amplified scares that may not be suitable for children.

To redeem this limited-time offer, employees of eligible competitors must show their active employee ID at the SeaWorld front gate. One ticket can be purchased per employee for 50 percent off the ticket price. This offer is subject to change and is valid on Howl-O-Scream event dates through October 31.

About SeaWorld

SeaWorld is a leading marine life theme park and accredited zoo and aquarium that provides experiences that matter while educating and inspiring guests of all ages to care about marine life. Welcoming millions of guests every year, the parks offer fun and enriching experiences from up-close animal encounters and year-round educational programs to award-winning marine-life themed rides and attractions, special events and exciting entertainment. For more than 60 years SeaWorld has advanced the conservation of marine life in and outside its parks through science, education, and exceptional animal care that is Humane Certified by American Humane and accredited by the Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks and Aquariums and the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. SeaWorld is one of the largest marine animal rescue organizations in the world, helping more than 40,000 animals to date. The SeaWorld Conservation Fund, a non-profit foundation established in 2003, has provided more than $20 million to nearly 1,400 organizations to advance critical research on every continent. A portion of park proceeds goes toward supporting these longstanding conservation commitments. SeaWorld parks are in Orlando, San Antonio, San Diego and Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE). SeaWorld is part of the SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE: SEAS) portfolio of theme park brands. For more information, visit us at SeaWorld.com.

Media Contact:

mediarelations@seaworld.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment