Stoneweg US' Thomas Stanchak Named 2023 GlobeSt Multifamily Real Estate Influencer

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoneweg U.S., LLC ("Stoneweg US") proudly announces Thomas Stanchak, Director of Sustainability, as a 2023 GlobeSt. Influencer in Multifamily Real Estate. He is being honored as one of the 62 distinguished influencers in the multifamily sector by GlobeSt. Real Estate Forum. This prestigious recognition acknowledges his outstanding contributions, remarkable achievements, and vision for the multifamily real estate investment sector.

Stoneweg US' Director of Sustainability, Thomas Stanchak (PRNewswire)

Stanchak's sustainability initiatives have translated into tangible value for Stoneweg US' investors

Since joining Stoneweg US in 2017, Stanchak rapidly ascended from his initial role as an asset manager overseeing 17 assets in the Midwest region. His exceptional leadership skills and commitment to sustainability quickly propelled him to the role of Senior Asset Manager, where he took on operational responsibility for over half of the company's total assets under management before being promoted to lead the firm's corporate and asset level sustainability and Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") efforts in 2021.

Stanchak's passion for sustainability and innovation has been at the forefront of his work. His initiatives, including water conservation measures and energy-efficient retrofits, have not only enhanced building performance and improved the resident experience, but have also translated into tangible value for the firm's investors with a positive impact on net operating income. Under his guidance, a 31% reduction in water expenses was achieved at a single asset pilot of shadow metering and machine learning technology that resulted in saving an impressive 2.7 million gallons of water in the first year. This initiative has been scaled to tackle several other locations where the company seeks to improve water savings and expense margins. Furthermore, the company's portfolio now boasts an impressive 17 ENERGY STAR® performance certifications since 2021, recognizing high-performance results versus like-kind peers in terms of energy efficiency of individual assets. Stanchak's achievements improved Stoneweg US' GRESB scope by 33% year over year.

Beyond his organizational accomplishments, Stanchak actively promotes education to foster sustainability across the multifamily sector. He created 52 short films on ESG subjects to educate his peers and hundreds of individuals collaborating within Stoneweg US' portfolio communities.

Stanchak's tireless dedication to sustainability within the multifamily real estate industry has not gone unnoticed. Stoneweg US was honored with the 2023 Sustainability and Innovation Award presented by the Utility Management Advisory due to his accomplishments in advancing sustainable practices.

Receiving the 2023 Influencers in Multifamily Real Estate award is a testament to Stanchak's pioneering spirit and unwavering commitment to sustainability. It underscores the vital role of sustainability and innovation in the multifamily sector and highlights the exceptional contributions of individuals like Thomas Stanchak.

Patrick Richard, CEO stated, "We are incredibly proud of Tom and appreciate his leadership in our sustainability efforts, which are central to our firm's philosophy. Stoneweg US' approach to ESG and sustainability is accretive. Our firm collaborates to seek out and create innovative environmental solutions that deliver quality resident experiences. We are building a future where multifamily real estate is not just about buildings, but about delivering a more complete value to all our stakeholders."

"I really value this recognition from GlobeSt.," said Stanchak, "The key to creating ESG and sustainability value is collaboration. It is a collective responsibility and a continuous activity. Stoneweg US' commitment to ESG and sustainability actions and measurable results is about identifying opportunities for positive change for our communities, residents, and our capital partners. The value in actively shaping a more sustainable future and creating quality multifamily spaces will be the ultimate durability of what we accomplish."

About Stoneweg U.S., LLC: Located in downtown St. Petersburg, FL, Stoneweg US has a portfolio valuation of $2.1 Billion comprised of ~12,000 units. The firm leads the industry in optimizing assets through ESG considerations, climate resilience, and value-add strategies, investing in and developing sustainable communities to deliver healthy returns and elevate resident experiences. For more information, please visit www.stoneweg.us

Contact: Tara Kassal

Ascent

917-406-2162

tkassal@brand-ascent.com

(PRNewsfoto/Stoneweg US, LLC) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stoneweg US, LLC