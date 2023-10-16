Remark Holdings is recognized as a representative vendor for Computer Vision Perceptive Systems by Gartner AI Analyst Erick Brethenoux in his research report, What is Artificial Intelligence? Ignore the hype; Here's where to start

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Remark Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MARK ), a leading provider of artificial intelligence ("AI")-powered video analytics solutions, has been recognized as a representative vendor for Computer Vision Perceptive Systems by Gartner AI Analyst Erick Brethenoux in his research report, What is Artificial Intelligence? Ignore the hype: Here's where to start.

Erick Brethenoux is leading Gartner's Artificial Intelligence steering council. He specializes in artificial intelligence techniques, decision intelligence and applied cognitive computing. Mr. Brethenoux guides organizations on the strategic, organizational and technology aspects of using artificial intelligence as a driving force of their growth. In particular, his research focuses on the operationalization of artificial intelligence techniques and practices, AI engineering and next-generation decision intelligence systems.

In addition, Remark Holdings will be participating as a delegate in the annual Gartner IT Symposium/XPO conference being held at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resorts in Orlando, FL, on October 16-19, 2023. At the event, Remark will meet with additional Gartner analysts and technology delegates to showcase its AI-driven Smart Safety Platform (SSP), which provides edge AI-driven video analytics that can rapidly analyze video content at scale to deliver real-time analytics as applied with partners such as Nvidia's Smart City Metropolis Program.

The Gartner IT Symposium/XPO is a four-day event that explores innovative and transformational opportunities with a global community of experts and peers. CIOs and IT leaders come together in Orlando, FL, to explore the technology, insights, and trends shaping the future of IT and business, including accelerating business transformation, cybersecurity, customer experience, data analytics, executive leadership, and more - including the impact of generative AI on every industry and job role.

Remark's Smart Safety Platform (SSP) provides edge AI-driven video analytics, rapidly analyzing video content at scale to provide real-time analytics on people, traffic, and vehicle management, including crowd density, behavioral analytics, and anomaly detection within public spaces. One practical solution attracting cities' attention is Remark AI's focus on waste management and the subsequent reduction of littering, which can be detected and alerted to the relevant authorities. Since littering costs cities multiple billions of dollars globally, any reduction of waste utilizing Remark AI's Smart Safety Platform provides an immediate return on investment by reducing costs to support a city's waste management program to reduce the impact of climate change.

About Remark Holdings, Inc.

Remark Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MARK) , the industry leader in AI-powered analytics computer vision solutions, delivers an integrated suite of AI-solutions that help organizations understand their customer demographics and behavior, while monitoring, understanding and acting on potential security threats in real time. The company's GDPR-compliant and CCPA-compliant solutions focus on sectors including government agencies, hospitality, public safety, retail and transportation. The company's headquarters are in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, with operational offices in New York and international offices in London, England. For more information, please visit our product portfolio at www.remarkvision.com and home page at www.remarkholdings.com

About Gartner IT Symposium/ Xpo

Additional analysis on emerging technologies will be presented during Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo,the world's most important conferences for CIOs and other IT executives. Gartner analysts and attendees will explore the technology, insights and trends shaping the future of IT and business, including how to unleash the possibility of generative AI, business transformation, cybersecurity, customer experience, data analytics, executive leadership and more.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information relating to future events, future financial performance, strategies, expectations, competitive environment and regulations. Words such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions, as well as statements in the future tense, identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors in Remark Holdings' Annual Report on Form 10-K and Remark Holdings' other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements reflect Remark Holdings' current views with respect to future events, are based on assumptions, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Given such uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which represent Remark Holdings' estimates and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Remark Holdings undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

