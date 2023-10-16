ESG BOOK PARTNERS WITH ARCESIUM TO DELIVER MARKET-LEADING SUSTAINABILITY DATA FOR INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS

ESG Book's Data Solutions Now Available Through Arcesium's Scalable, Cloud-Native Platform

Market demand for more sophisticated ESG and climate data is sharply growing, driven by increasing worldwide regulation.

Over 90% of executives expect to increase their spending this year on ESG data.

With coverage of over 50,000 companies globally, institutional investors around the world rely on ESG Book's real-time, transparent sustainability insights for security selection, portfolio management, and analytics.

Through the integration, Arcesium clients can integrate this data for informed, timely insights into corporate ESG and climate performance.

Arcesium delivers advanced data, operations, and analytics capabilities, servicing over $677 billion in global AUM for some of the world's most sophisticated financial institutions.

LONDON and NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ESG Book, a global leader in sustainability data and technology, and Arcesium, a leading global financial technology firm, today announced a new partnership to deliver market-leading sustainability data for institutional investors.

ESG Book's data solutions are now available through Arcesium's scalable, cloud-native technology for next-generation sustainability analysis on over 50,000 listed corporations globally.

Market demand for high-quality, granular ESG and climate data continues to grow sharply, driven by increasing sustainability regulations worldwide. More than 90% of executives expect to meaningfully increase their spending this year on ESG data, according to a recent Bloomberg survey*. The vast majority of respondents believe ESG data investment is required to keep pace with competitors or to develop a competitive advantage.

Through the new integration, Arcesium's and ESG Book's mutual clients will gain access to a range of sustainability insights for security selection, portfolio management, and analytics. ESG Book's scores, raw attributes, SFDR, and emissions datasets will be integrated with Arcesium's highly configurable Financial Data Stack and purpose-built data platform, Aquata™, enabling institutions to confidently make investment decisions from a synchronized source of data.

David Nable, Head of Client and Partner Development at Arcesium, said, "By combining ESG Book's high-quality data with Arcesium's unparalleled technology, we're arming our clients with the tools to manage the increasing complexity of sustainable investing. With powerful tools to ingest, unify, analyze, and report on data, this integration is designed to enable institutional investors to thoughtfully deploy and manage their sustainable investment initiatives."

Dr. Daniel Klier, CEO of ESG Book, said, "Demand for high-quality, granular ESG data is soaring across financial markets, driven by a growing need for investors to fulfill regulatory requirements and meet client demand for greater transparency on non-financial issues. We are delighted to partner with Arcesium, and enable clients to access high-quality, fully traceable ESG data for better portfolio management and risk analysis."

ESG Book's data-driven solutions have been developed as a response to many of the current market challenges around sustainability ratings, including opacity around score methodologies and underlying data, lack of standardization, and limited ability to measure industry- and sector-specific metrics. Arcesium's unified, domain-aware platform built with industry-specific capabilities is designed to harmonize massive amounts of disparate data and deliver unparalleled speed, accuracy, and decision-making capabilities. Together, Arcesium's and ESG Book's cloud-native technologies will enable institutional investors to access, manage, and disclose ESG data in a digitized, secure, and centralized way.

*ESG Data Acquisition & Management Survey 2023, August 23, 2023, Bloomberg and Adox Research.

About Arcesium LLC

Arcesium is a global financial technology company delivering pre- and post-investment and enterprise data management solutions to some of the world's most sophisticated financial institutions, including hedge funds, banks, institutional asset managers, and private equity firms. Expertly designed to achieve a synchronized golden source of data throughout a client's ecosystem, Arcesium's cloud-native technology is built to systematize the most complex workflows and help clients achieve scale.

Today, Arcesium services over $677 billion in global client AUM with a staff of over 1,950 software engineering, accounting, operations, and treasury professionals. Arcesium was built from a platform developed and tested by investment and technology development firm, the D. E. Shaw group, and launched as a joint venture with Blackstone Alternative Asset Management. J.P. Morgan, another large client, later made a strategic investment in the company, helping Arcesium further its mission: to power the entire investment lifecycle.

For more information about Arcesium and its capabilities, visit www.arcesium.com and follow the firm on LinkedIn.

About ESG Book

ESG Book is a global leader in sustainability data and technology, with a mission to transform finance through sustainability by making ESG data accessible, comparable, and transparent. ESG Book is the only provider in the world to combine a highly competitive, global sustainability dataset reported by corporates together with a disclosure platform. ESG Book's solutions are used by many of the world's largest financial organisations including Bloomberg, BNY Mellon, Citi, Dow Jones, JP Morgan, HSBC, and Glass Lewis. For more information, visit esgbook.com

