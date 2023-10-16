AANA Recognizes World Anesthesia Day, Supports Better Care and Access for Anesthesia

ROSEMONT, Ill., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (AANA) recognizes World Anesthesia Day as an opportunity to honor the global-minded focus of better care and access for anesthesia. World Anesthesia Day commemorates the birth of anesthesia on October 16, 1846, when providers at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston demonstrated the use of ether for the first time on a patient.

(PRNewsfoto/American Association of Nurse A) (PRNewswire)

Today more than ever, communities must have access to high-quality, safe anesthesia care administered by well-trained professionals such as Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs). Each year, World Anesthesia Day is celebrated with a specific focus, and this year's theme is Anesthesia and Cancer Care.

The global impact of cancer is growing with the number of cases expected to increase from 19.3 to 28.4 million by 2040. According to the World Federation of Societies of Anaesthesiologists (WFSA), 80 percent of patients with cancer will require anesthesia and surgical care for treatment or palliation. In many parts of the world, cancer patients are not receiving the care they need because of inadequate resources.

"CRNAs are the primary providers of anesthesia care in rural settings and have been instrumental in delivering care to patients in underserved communities throughout the United States and around the world," said AANA President Dru Riddle, PhD, DNP, CRNA, FAAN. "Not only are CRNAs vital for the care of patients with common cancers including breast and prostate cancer, but they also play a role in preventing cancer by caring for patients during colonoscopies and other preventative procedures. It is essential that patients have this access and that CRNAs are in positions to provide high-quality anesthesia services."

Anesthesia plays a critical role in other aspects of cancer care, including a range of diagnostic procedures, such as CT and MRI scans and hematological procedures, as well as therapeutic procedures such as radiotherapy and intrathecal chemotherapy.

"As we celebrate World Anesthesia Day and reflect on the obstacles to providing access to anesthesia care, we take pride in the work CRNAs offer across the globe." said Riddle. "CRNAs and other advanced practice registered nurses do most of their demanding work out of the public eye. For example, patients may only see a CRNA when they need surgery. It is critical to use our voices as a powerful advocacy tool to reduce barriers to care and help ensure all who need anesthesia care receive it when and where they need it."

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology