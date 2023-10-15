PayrollOrg's Educational Institutions Payroll Conference to Provide Higher Education Payroll Leaders With Critical Compliance and Operational Updates

AURORA, Colo., Oct. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PayrollOrg will provide critical updates on compliance and operational issues impacting payroll professionals who work in higher education during its 36th Annual Educational Institutions Payroll Conference (EIPC), October 15 through 18, in Aurora, Colorado.

"EIPC provides attendees an opportunity to network with other payroll professionals in higher education and stay up-to-date on critical issues to keep their institutions in compliance," said Dan Maddux, executive director of PayrollOrg.

The conference will focus on issues impacting payroll and tax professionals who process payroll for public or private colleges and universities. Topics addressed will include best practices, multi-state taxation, paying employees working outside the U.S., nonresident alien payroll taxation, and disaster recovery.

The conference will be held at the Hyatt Regency Aurora-Denver Conference Center in Aurora. On-site registration is Sunday, October 15 from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. MT. Individuals interested in attending EIPC can learn more and register online. The event is sponsored by Ecotime by HBS and Sprintax.

PayrollOrg (PAYO) is the industry leader in payroll education, publications, and networking. Each year, PAYO enrolls more than 100,000 participants from more than 100 countries in its training programs, and provides publications, newsletters, and resources to help payroll professionals maintain compliance. Visit PAYO online at payroll.org.

