CHICAGO, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neon One, an unwavering advocate for nonprofits dedicated to weaving tighter, purpose-driven communities, proudly wrapped up its fourth annual Generosity Xchange conference. This year's rendition magnified the themes of unity, innovation, and transformation.

Generosity Xchange 2023: Championing Community and Celebrating Changemakers

This vibrant event united over 1,800 nonprofit leaders in an innovative virtual environment. They delved deep into the fusion of generosity, technology, and community-building. Steve Kriter, CEO of Neon One, reflected on the event, saying, "Generosity Xchange is not just an event; it's a devoted community focused around ideas, innovations, and inspirations. From the essential role of arts and culture fundraising to the practical steps for creating a connected nonprofit website, it's clear that when we combine our passions with the right tools, amazing things can happen."

A vital part of Generosity Xchange was The Changemaker Awards. Recognizing the relentless spirit of nonprofits and the individuals leading them, this year's awards shone a light on those making groundbreaking strides in their communities. With hundreds of applications pouring in, the award ceremony was a heartfelt tribute to the changemakers reshaping our world.

Winners this year included:

Own The Solution Award : CAPTAIN Community Human Services

Innovate Fearlessly Award : Elevate Branson

Make Good Happen Award : Lekotek of Georgia

Grow Together Award : Wise Fool New Mexico

Be Extraordinary Award : The Humanity Share

Beacon of Change Award : Hawaii Alliance of Nonprofit Organizations

"I have really been loving the conference and am so grateful for the opportunity to learn more—I live in a more rural area and the learning opportunities for nonprofits are so slim," said Amber Lee Henning, Director of Development and Brand Advancement at Homeward Bound of the Grand Valley. "Even with online learning, so many of the virtual conferences and webinars do not put the effort into making them so interactive and engaging. Generosity Xchange is a wonderful resource—thank you for bringing it to us!"

Neon One's evolving ecosystem took center stage, sharing how their platform is connected through intelligence, content, and automation. Attendees were treated to insights into Neon One's upcoming features, including:

Neon Websites: A dynamic platform offering drag-and-drop functionality that allows nonprofits to build, manage, and grow their organizations online.

QuickBooks Solution Provider: Neon One is now a reseller of QuickBooks Online, strengthening their commitment to streamlined financial integration.

Events Enhancements: An upcoming launch promises to revolutionize event management, offering features like tailored event templates and innovative seat mapping.

Nolan Martin, Vice President of Product, elaborated, "We're in a phase of remarkable innovation and evolution. While we're pushing the envelope with technology and tools, our heart remains with the nonprofits and their invaluable missions."

An event of this magnitude owes its success to its dedicated sponsors: Visa, iWave, Community Boost, ClickBid, Intuit QuickBooks, and Ujoin. "Their unwavering support underscores the vitality of accessible virtual education in today's landscape," Steve noted.

Closing on a note of gratitude, Steve added, "We have heard inspiring visions of change for the sector. We discussed practical ways nonprofits can begin to make that change happen, and the technology innovations that Neon One is planning to help enable your organizations to put that into action, easily and intelligently."

About Neon One:

Neon One connects nonprofits with the technology and resources that empower them to build a community of generosity. We believe that small to midsize nonprofits thrive when enabled with a platform designed to create magical generosity experiences.

Our products are designed to manage the full range of nonprofit operational needs, from marketing and revenue generation to program operations and financial reconciliation. Learn more about the products, including Neon CRM, Neon Websites, Neon CCM, Neon Giving Days, Neon Fundraise, Neon Pay, and more at neonone.com.

