AUTOMOBILI PININFARINA DESIGNER NAMED 'ONE TO WATCH' in arts and culture by bloomberg

Chief Design Officer, Davide Loris "Dave" Amantea named in prestigious Bloomberg Businessweek's Bloomberg 50 "Ones To Watch" list

Bloomberg 50 list recognises leaders from the worlds of entertainment, art and culture who are having a significant effect on the industry

Turin -born designer has been the driving force behind Automobili Pininfarina's design identity, and is responsible for the latest evolution of its PURA design philosophy

The PURA Vision concept, curated by Amantea, was revealed earlier this year and awarded the 'Best Use of Materials in Design' prize by CarDesign Spain

PURA Vision also received 'Gold' at the 2023 New York Product Design Awards in the 'Automotive & Transport – Cars & Motorcycles' category

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dave Amantea, Chief Design Officer at Automobili Pininfarina, has been named as one of the Bloomberg 50 "Ones to Watch" for 2023 by the editors of Bloomberg Businessweek.

Bloomberg Businessweek Ones To Watch – Dave Amantea (PRNewswire)

Bloomberg Businessweek's "Ones to Watch" list shines a light on the innovators and leaders who are having a significant impact in entertainment, arts and culture. An unranked list, it represents the most influential thought leaders of 2023.

Turin native Amantea joined the Automobili Pininfarina team in 2018 as Director of Exterior Design, a role that saw him shape the Battista pure-electric hyper GT, Battista Anniversario and, most recently, the exclusive Battista Edizione Nino Farina.

In 2022, he was appointed Chief Design Officer, and he evolved the company's PURA design philosophy – showcasing an elegant silhouette, dramatic proportions and clean surfaces – which sets the template for all future models. The first embodiment of his approach was the PURA Vision design concept, which made its world premiere this summer, quickly followed by the Automobili Pininfarina B95 – the world's first pure-electric hyper Barchetta.

Dave Amantea, Chief Design Officer, Automobili Pininfarina, said: "I am incredibly proud to receive this prestigious honour. This award recognises our teams in Cambiano, Munich and representatives around the world that bring the Automobili Pininfarina dream to reality. As a business, we are a family of incredibly talented individuals that collaborate to deliver purity of design, performance and elegance. This recognition underlines Automobili Pininfarina's position as an industry leader that is setting the template that others will follow."

Being named on Bloomberg Businessweek's "Ones to Watch" list caps a successful year for Amantea and Automobili Pininfarina. In 2023, Dave and his team have already designed and presented to great acclaim the world's first hyper-electric Barchetta, the B95, as well as the stunning design concept, the PURA Vision e-LUV.

In September, he collected the trophy for the 'Best Use of Materials in Design' award for the PURA Vision, awarded by CarDesign Spain. The focus on sustainability and quality is evident throughout the vehicle. Taking inspiration from luxury sailing yachts, it features carefully curated materials within an intuitive, technology-rich cabin designed to serve occupants with only the information and services they need.

The application of sophisticated, authentic and highly tactile materials contributes to a unique sense of crafted contemporary luxury. Each of the four individual seats features a crisp white finish, while charcoal leather on the dashboard and door tops provides a continuous 360-degree accent band around the interior. Imperious, sustainably produced, soft semi-aniline leather mixes with a signature textile fabric throughout, elevating the feeling of exceptional quality embedded within the car's design.

The PURA Vision delivered further success for the brand when it received the 'Gold' accolade at the 2023 New York Product Design Awards. Recognition in the 'Automotive & Transport – Cars & Motorcycles' category affirms Automobili Pininfarina's commitment to innovative and sustainable design. The annual awards recognise the designs of product designers, design teams, and manufacturers, that have made daily living that much better with their practical and ingenious creations.

Design leadership is a core part of Automobili Pininfarina's business, and opportunities to join the world-class team are highly sought-after. Automobili Pininfarina's team of expert in-house designers is looking to expand with new positions based in Cambiano, Italy. A full list of the available roles can be found at automobili-pininfarina.jobs.personio.de

Automobili Pininfarina now employs 116 people across its engineering headquarters in Cambiano, Italy, and innovation hub in Munich, Germany, in a team that comprises more than 20 different nationalities, harnessing global expertise and experience to shape a new era in electric mobility.

Automobili Pininfarina is based in operational headquarters in Munich, Germany, with a team of experienced automotive executives from luxury and premium car brands. Designed, engineered and produced by hand in Italy, the Battista hyper GT and all future models will be sold in all major global markets under the brand name Pininfarina. The new company aims to be the most desired, sustainable luxury car brand in the world. The company is a 100 per cent Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd investment and has been named Automobili Pininfarina following the signing of a trademark licence agreement between Pininfarina S.p.A. and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. Pininfarina S.p.A. has an influential role in supporting design and production capacities based on its unique 94-year experience of producing many of the world's most iconic cars.

The Battista is the most powerful car ever designed and built in Italy and it delivers a level of performance that is unachievable today in any road-legal sports car featuring internal combustion engine technology. Faster than a current Formula 1 race car in its 0 -100 km/h sub-two second sprint, and with 1,900 hp and 2,340 Nm torque on tap, the Battista will combine extreme engineering and technology in a zero emissions package. The Battista's 120 kWh battery provides power to four electric motors – one at each wheel – with a combined WLTP range of up to 476 km (U.S. combined EPA: 300 miles) on a single charge. No more than 150 examples of Battista will be individually hand-crafted at the Pininfarina SpA atelier in Cambiano, Italy.

