ICONIC NEW YORKERS ROSIE PEREZ AND ZOE SALDAÑA VOICE GOD'S LOVE WE DELIVER PSA

BELOVED NON-PROFIT'S FIRST TELEVISION SPOT IN OVER 20 YEARS DIRECTED BY ERICH BERGEN

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconic New York multi-hyphenates Rosie Perez and Zoe Saldaña have voiced the first public service announcement (PSA) in over twenty years from the beloved food and nutrition nonprofit God's Love We Deliver.

God's Love Logo (PRNewswire)

Founded in 1985 as a response to the AIDS pandemic, God's Love We Deliver cooks, packages, and home-delivers medically tailored meals to New Yorkers living with severe and chronic illness. In 2001, the organization expanded its mission to address over 200 individual diagnoses, and in the last two years, expanded to serve individuals living with gestational diabetes as well as former U.S. military members living with a chronic illness, mental health condition and/or substance use challenge.

God's Love We Deliver generated their PSA to introduce and re-introduce this iconic institution to New York City. The goal of the PSA is to engage potential clients and their families/referral partners, secure new volunteers to sign up for shifts, and bring new donors into their community of supporters.

Rosie Perez voiced the PSA in English and Zoe Saldaña voiced the PSA in Spanish.

"The need for medically tailored meals and nutrition education and counseling for New Yorkers affected by illness only continues to grow," says David Ludwigson, President & CEO of God's Love We Deliver. "Every day, more and more people reach out to us for help. With the support of our donors and volunteers, we are able to meet this ever-growing demand with no waiting list. We thank Rosie and Zoe for giving their time and talent to our PSA, helping us grow our presence in our beloved New York City so we can be there for all those who need us."

"God's Love We Deliver is an iconic food and nutrition nonprofit in New York City," says Rosie Perez. "For nearly forty years they've not only fed, but cared for and nourished, New Yorkers living with severe and chronic illness in need of medically tailored meals. Being sick and hungry is a crisis that demands an urgent response, and God's Love We Deliver always delivers. I'm proud to be a part of this important campaign introducing and reintroducing God's Love to our beloved City."

"I am so proud to be a part of raising critical awareness for God's Love We Deliver," says Zoe Saldaña. "God's Love delivers not just food, but the right, nutritious food, to New Yorkers affected by severe and chronic illness, at a time in their lives when they need it most. No one should face the dual crises of hunger and illness. With our support, God's Love will always deliver to our New York neighbors in need of the right food and nutrition, and they'll do it with all the love, hope, and dignity God's Love provides."

The PSA was Produced by 6W Entertainment and Directed by Erich Bergen.

God's Love We Deliver thanks the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation for their support of the PSA.

About God's Love We Deliver

God's Love We Deliver cooks and home-delivers nutritious, medically tailored meals for people who are too sick to shop or cook for themselves. Founded in 1985 as a response to the AIDS pandemic, we now serve people living with more than 200 different diagnoses. To support the health and well-being of our clients, we provide ongoing nutrition assessment, education, and counseling, and advocate for food and nutrition support. God's Love is a non-sectarian organization serving individuals living with illness, and their children and caregivers. With a community of thousands of volunteers, we cooked and home-delivered more than 3.6 million medically tailored meals to nearly 13,000 individuals last year. All services are free to clients and full of love. For more information, visit godslovewedeliver.org. Follow God's Love on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

View Rosie Perez's post on Instagram here

View Zoe Saldana's post on Instagram here

Download the God's Love We Deliver PSA in English: :60s; :30s; :15s

Download the God's Love We Deliver PSA in Spanish: :60s; :30s; 15s

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE God's Love We Deliver