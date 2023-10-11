Greentown Go Make 2023 with Shell Announces Startup Cohort

The accelerator will advance six startups' climatetech solutions and foster potential partnerships with Shell in carbon utilization, storage, and traceability

SOMERVILLE, Mass. and HOUSTON, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greentown Labs , the largest climatetech incubator in North America, and Shell , a global energy leader, announce six startup participants for Greentown Go Make 2023 —a Greentown Go program focused on accelerating startup-corporate partnerships to advance carbon utilization, storage, and traceability solutions.

As part of its technology portfolio, Shell invests in net-zero-carbon and carbon-removal technologies to mitigate and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Go Make 2023 will help support Shell's strategy by facilitating the development and scaling of technologies for carbon utilization, storage, and traceability in areas such as chemicals, low-carbon fuels, nature-based solutions, sectoral decarbonization (including agriculture, construction, mining, and more), bio-CCU, and wider carbon-abatement-enabling technologies.

After a highly competitive selection and deliberation process that saw 110 applicants, a cohort of six cutting-edge startup participants was selected:

Caravel Bio ( Portland, Ore. , U.S.) is developing a novel synthetic biology platform that uses microbial spores and enzymes to create catalysts that are long-lasting and can withstand extreme conditions and environments. , U.S.) is developing a novel synthetic biology platform that uses microbial spores and enzymes to create catalysts that are long-lasting and can withstand extreme conditions and environments.

Circularise ( Den Haag, Netherlands ) develops a blockchain platform that provides digital product passports for end-to-end traceability and secure data exchange for industrial supply chains. ) develops a blockchain platform that provides digital product passports for end-to-end traceability and secure data exchange for industrial supply chains.

Corumat ( Yakima, Wash. U.S.) converts organic waste into high-performance, insulating, greaseproof, and biodegradable packaging materials. U.S.) converts organic waste into high-performance, insulating, greaseproof, and biodegradable packaging materials.

Lydian ( Cambridge, Mass. , U.S.) develops a fully electrified reactor that can convert a variety of gaseous, non-fossil feedstocks into pure syngas with high efficiency. , U.S.) develops a fully electrified reactor that can convert a variety of gaseous, non-fossil feedstocks into pure syngas with high efficiency.

Maple Materials ( Richmond, Calif. , U.S.) develops a low-cost electrolysis process to split carbon dioxide into graphite and oxygen. , U.S.) develops a low-cost electrolysis process to split carbon dioxide into graphite and oxygen.

Universal Matter ( Burlington, Ontario, Canada ) develops a proprietary Flash Joule Heating process that converts carbon waste into high-value and high-performance graphene materials to efficiently create sustainable circular economies. ) develops a proprietary Flash Joule Heating process that converts carbon waste into high-value and high-performance graphene materials to efficiently create sustainable circular economies.

Selected startups will work closely with Shell over six months to explore potential partnership outcomes aimed at accelerating novel carbon utilization, storage, and traceability solutions. Throughout the program, startups will benefit from mentorship, networking opportunities, educational workshops, and partnership-focused programming to support collaboration. Participants will also receive desk space and membership at Greentown Labs for the duration of the program and $15,000 in non-dilutive stipend funding.

"At Greentown Labs we recognize and appreciate the role energy incumbents must play in the energy transition, and we're eager to facilitate meaningful partnerships between these impressive startups and Shell—not only to advance these technologies but also to help Shell achieve its sustainability goals," said Kevin Knobloch, CEO and President of Greentown Labs. "We know carbon utilization, storage, and traceability will play a critical role in our collective efforts to reach net-zero, and we're enthusiastic about the potential impact these companies can have in that work."

Greentown Labs runs Greentown Go programs across five tracks: Go Make (manufacturing), Go Move (transportation), Go Energize (energy and electricity), Go Build (buildings), and Go Grow (food and agriculture). These startup-corporate partnerships programs challenge the status quo within each key greenhouse-gas sector as they accelerate partnerships between industry giants and innovators.

The Go Make 2023 cohort will participate in three workshops with Greentown Go and Shell, culminating in a showcase event on March 27, 2024 at Greentown Labs' Houston location. To learn more, visit the Go Make 2023 website.

About Greentown Labs

Greentown Labs is a community of climate action pioneers working to design a more sustainable world. As the largest climatetech startup incubator in North America, Greentown Labs brings together startups, corporates, investors, policymakers, and many others with a focus on scaling climate solutions. Driven by the mission of providing startups the resources, knowledge, connections, and equipment they need to thrive, Greentown Labs offers lab space, shared office space, a machine shop, an electronics lab, software and business resources, and a large network of corporate customers, investors, and more. With incubators in Somerville, Mass. and Houston, Texas, Greentown Labs is home to more than 200 startups and has supported more than 525 since the incubator's founding in 2011. These startups have collectively created more than 24,000 jobs, raised more than $5.1 billion in funding, and generated more than $9.8 billion in regional economic impact. For more information, please visit www.greentownlabs.com or LinkedIn , Twitter , Instagram , and Facebook .

