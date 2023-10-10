World's most innovative country targets Texas business and university leaders in new X marks the spot campaign

Global Innovation Leaders visit the Lone Star State to build partnerships

Advertising and experiential campaign to run in Austin , Dallas and Houston

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Swiss Government is bringing Xtra to businesses and universities in Texas and has targeted the state to promote the country's core business values and strengths. The Swiss have always seen the benefit of being Xtra and consistently pushing boundaries, innovating, and exceeding expectations. Recently listed as the world's most innovative country for the thirteenth consecutive year by the UN WIPO's Global Innovation Index, Switzerland sees Texas as a natural business partner.

The new X marks the spot campaign will promote Switzerland as an invaluable partner offering Xtra solutions to take Texas businesses and universities that Xtra mile. Whether companies are looking for European Xpansion, innovation Xperts, global Xposure, an Xtraordrinary talent pool, or Xceeding their business goals, Switzerland is the spot to help Texans be Xtra and thrive.

"I am excited by this new campaign to work more closely with Texas businesses and universities," said Jacques Pitteloud, Swiss Ambassador to the U.S. "Switzerland has a large and highly skilled talent pool and has recently been named the 'World's Best Country' by U.S. News and World Report. Combined with our shared values and Swiss innovation, we can provide Texans an Xtra edge for success. We also believe that being Xtra will lead to more profitable, resilient, and sustainable businesses."

"Our integrated marketing campaign takes a fresh look at the iconic cross on the Swiss flag, pivoting it to reveal an eye-catching X, marking it the spot for innovation, talent, research, and high quality of life for Texas businesses and universities," said Alexandre Edelmann, head of Presence Switzerland. "There's an X in our campaign and the name of Texas. However, much more is in common between the Lone Star state and the centrally-located European country. Both have a shared "can-do attitude" and the desire to innovate and truly thrive in business and life."

"Switzerland has long been recognized as having a very high quality of life and being a European hub for business and innovation, offering numerous advantages that offer Xtra for Texas companies aiming to establish a foothold in Europe and beyond," said Christoph Besmer, head of Investment Promotion USA for Switzerland. "Our X marks the spot campaign allows for multiple communication touchpoints to bring Switzerland's unique business partner advantages to life while creating a stronger connection in the Texas community to help Texans grow and drive more impact in business."

About the X marks the spot campaign:

The marketing and PR campaign will run across Texas throughout October and November. It will feature branded electric vehicles, advertising kiosks, local radio advertising, a mobile digital unit touring around Austin, Dallas, and Houston, and sponsored events. A coffee and conversation roadshow will take place in Austin, Dallas, and Houston, and partnerships have been made with local Texas coffee retailers to gift free gourmet coffee to local professionals in high-traffic areas.

Key members of the Swiss government will be at each coffee roadshow stop to provide something Xtra to business audiences by sharing more about the country's innovation and partner benefits and tips for Xponential growth. Guests can also get the chance to collect exclusive Swiss Xtra branded merchandise. They can sign up for further information and see where the closest coffee and conversation roadshow stops are at http://www.xmarksthespot.ch

Switzerland and the United States are closely connected through intensive cross-border investments. The U.S. is Switzerland's most important destination for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) – more than Germany, France, Italy, and the United Kingdom combined. Switzerland ranks as the country's seventh largest foreign investor, and Swiss companies directly create half a million U.S. jobs. Economic impact between Switzerland and Texas*:

Total export value of goods from Texas to Switzerland = $1.3B (as of 2021)

Total jobs supported by Swiss Affiliates, services exports to Switzerland , and goods exports to Switzerland = more than 54k (as of 2019)

Total import value of goods from Switzerland to Texas = $1.7B (as of 2021)

More than 80 Swiss companies are located in Texas (as of 2021)

Presence Switzerland, Switzerland Global Enterprise, and Swiss Business Hub USA support this campaign.

*Source: http://www.swissimpactusa.com

