Summit Nanotech Appoints Sandro Mazzini as Chief Commercial Officer

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Summit Nanotech ("Summit") announces the appointment of Sandro Mazzini as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Mazzini brings over 30 years of experience in process technology design and commercial development strategy to Summit, with an extensive record of delivering valuable customer engagements in a global capacity. His expertise, both on the technical and commercial sides, also includes catalyst research, operations and maintenance, technical sales, and marketing.

"I'm extremely excited to have Sandro join our executive leadership team," said Amanda Hall, Chief Executive Officer. "He has demonstrated success in complex sales strategies within the energy and engineering industry reaching across five continents, including the Americas."

Mazzini will lead business development including customer and strategic asset partnerships, technical sales support for testing and processing brines, and overseeing the entire value chain. He joins Summit with a vast and diverse history of technology commercialization and relationship development in the energy sector with Technip Energies, KBR, Shell, and UOP.

"Summit Nanotech has a technology that will change the landscape of lithium mining," said Sandro Mazzini, CCO. "Electric vehicle demand is on an unprecedented trajectory, and I am honoured to join Summit in building and securing a sustainable supply chain for this critical metal."

Mazzini joins the team following the opening of Summit's US and Argentinian subsidiaries, two hubs supporting the hiring of local talent, partnerships with local communities, and the deployment of their technology. Summit will be sponsoring and speaking at the upcoming Benchmark Week, (Benchmark Mineral Intelligence) and the LATAM & Argentina Lithium Summit.

Summit Nanotech Corporation is a cleantech organization transforming how the world accesses lithium for EV batteries and the global energy transition. Their patented and sustainable direct lithium extraction (DLE) technology, denaLi™, extracts high-quality lithium from brine using a sorbent and water recovery solution, making way for a sustainable alternative to the traditional extraction process.

denaLi ™ will preserve ecosystems and optimize operations for lithium producers in Chile and Argentina. Established in 2018 and headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Summit Nanotech has been awarded to the 2022 Future 50 for fastest growing sustainability companies in Canada, the Foresight 50 for most investable cleantech venture, and the Solar Impulse Foundation's Efficient Solutions Label. Learn more at summitnanotech.com.

