Sky Zone's Newest Park Now Open in Louisville

Leading Active Entertainment Company Expands Southeast Presence with Second Kentucky Location

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Zone, the leader in the indoor active entertainment industry, today announced the opening of its newest location in Louisville, KY. Located at 4200 Outer Loop in the neighborhood of Okolona, the park marks a significant milestone as Sky Zone's second location in the state of Kentucky—bolstering the brand's presence in the southeast region and further highlighting its dedication to growth in both established and emerging markets.

Sky Zone (PRNewswire)

"We're absolutely thrilled to unveil a new and exhilarating indoor play experience to the Louisville community," Vimal and Jiya Patel, Franchise Owners of Sky Zone Louisville. "Opening our doors is a momentous occasion, and we can't wait to invite residents into this new location for family-friendly fun that everyone can enjoy!"

As the leader in the indoor active entertainment industry and innovator of bounce-off-the-walls fun, Sky Zone Louisville gives children the freedom to run, jump and play on a unique mix of attractions, including springy Air Courts that give guests of all abilities an extra boost while shooting baskets or scoring soccer goals; Ninja Course that sparks friendly competition; interactive Multiball that immerses players in a full-body play experience; thrilling Drop Slide that offers an exhilarating ride with a social media-worthy landing; and incredible Zip Lines that send riders soaring across the park.

Sky Zone is the ultimate location for birthdays, team and school parties – with set up, clean up and hosting included. Sky Zone also offers parents many other options to keep their kids in on the action, including memberships that provide daily access, exclusive savings and invitations to members-only events.

"As the demand for family fun destinations continues to increase, we're working to bring the excitement of Sky Zone to even more communities," said Mike Revak, Chief Business Officer for Sky Zone. "Through our growing number of dedicated franchisees, we are seeing unparalleled growth and look forward to opening many new parks across the US."

With aggressive expansion plans, Sky Zone is searching for engaged community and business leaders to add to its ever-growing roster of new franchisees. To learn more about Sky Zone, visit www.skyzone.com.

About Sky Zone

Sky Zone is the active play destination for kids and kids at heart. The leader in indoor active entertainment, Sky Zone owns, operates and franchises over 250 parks across the US and Canada. The company helps its nearly 500,000 members and millions of yearly visitors make memorable moments while experiencing Sky Zone's signature smile-inducing attractions. Sky Zone elevates celebrations to the extraordinary, hosting millions of children at unforgettable birthday, team, and school parties every year. For more information about Sky Zone and to find your local park, visit www.skyzone.com.

