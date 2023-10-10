ERGATTA RELEASES ECHO, A NEW GAME THAT TEACHES ROWERS TO MASTER THEIR RHYTHM

The latest major addition to Ergatta's game-based fitness platform improves your rowing form by challenging you to stay on beat

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ergatta , the game-based home fitness brand, today announced the release of a new gaming experience available exclusively on the Ergatta rower: Echo. Inspired by Guitar Hero, Echo challenges players to hit cadence-based targets, build and maintain streaks, and hit high scores, all while learning to master their form and improve their stroke rate consistency. Echo is the latest major step in Ergatta's mission to build lasting fitness habits through games, adding to a selection of dozens of game-based experiences and thousands of workout options.

Echo sets the new standard for game design, moment-to-moment engagement, and driving real fitness improvement over time.

Engaging, instructive and fun, Echo challenges players to sync their stroke rate with passing targets to score points. Echo employs a variety of game mechanics, visual cues and interactive design to help players stay locked in, improve their technique, and to keep coming back for more. Different intervals take stroke rate up and down, requiring players to match its intensity to keep up. Players earn points with each stroke that matches the beat. When players hit enough targets in a row, streaks will earn them increasing point multipliers to improve their scores. Over the course of a workout, which entails various intervals at different stroke rates, a player will learn to master their rhythm, improve their form, and ultimately get in better shape.

"The launch of Echo is a huge moment for Ergatta, our members, and the future of game-based fitness," said Tom Aulet, Co-Founder and CEO of Ergatta. "It demonstrates, better than any other digital fitness experience out there, the power of games – rather than direct explanation from an instructor – to drive skill development, fitness results, and fun. Echo sets the new standard for game design, moment-to-moment engagement, and driving real fitness improvement over time."

Echo will be available for all Ergatta members on October 10th, 2023. The game will be released with hundreds of different workouts of varying lengths and difficulty levels, with something for every skill level, fitness goal, and mood. The Ergatta Rower retails for $2,499.00 and can be purchased on www.ergatta.com . It is available throughout the United States, Canada, UK, Ireland, Germany, Australia, Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, and Netherlands with additional markets launching in the coming soon.

About Ergatta

Ergatta is the leader in game-based fitness, an approach created to provide a thoughtful alternative for those who aren't motivated by traditional fitness classes and instructor-led workouts. Instead of a typical class, Ergatta's workouts encourage its members through thousands of different game options that are constantly evolving and improving to captivate members and motivate them to achieve their goals. Unlike the group fitness classes and training applications that have saturated the fitness market, Ergatta offers workouts both live and on-demand that are carefully calibrated towards individual user profiles and fitness objectives. Using active intelligence, the membership-based platform matches racers to create rivalries and automatically recalibrates with increased levels of fitness. Handcrafted in Rhode Island from durable and beautiful cherry wood, the Ergatta Rower was designed to physically and aesthetically compliment the home. Crafted for mobility, the rower, which utilizes near-silent water resistance technology, can be effortlessly transported and stored within seconds. The Rower is intuitively designed so it is easy to use without any prior rowing knowledge. The Ergatta Rower is available for purchase for $2,499.00 on www.Ergatta.com . The brand's investors to-date include Advance Venture Partners, Greycroft, Fifth Wall, Gaingels, TechStars, and WaterRower as well as high-profile angel investors Hans Tung (GGV), musicians Chamillionaire and E-40, Adrian Auon (Forward, Google), Mustafa Suleyman (DeepMind, Google), Mark Pincus (Zynga), Operator Partners, Scott Dorsey (ExactTarget, High Alpha), Joe Zawadzki (MediaMath), and Steve Simon (Indiana Pacers).

Ergatta’s workouts encourage its members through thousands of different game options that are constantly evolving and improving to captivate members and motivate them to achieve their goals (PRNewswire)

Synchronize with cadence-based targets, build and maintain streaks to reach high scores, and improve your form and stroke rate consistency with Echo. (PRNewswire)

