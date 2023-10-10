The Construction Media Alliance Announces Winners of 2023 Editorial and Marketing Awards

KENOSHA, Wis., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Construction Media Alliance has recognized the winners of the 2023 Editorial and Marketing Awards — a peer-voted awards platform meant to highlight excellence in construction industry journalism, communications, content and storytelling. Categories range from traditional editorial platforms such as columns and series, to more new media platforms such as social media and video production.
The awards program is sponsored by Hyundai Construction Equipment, and a special ceremony announcing the recipients was sponsored by Hyundai and the Association of Equipment Manufacturers at Utility Expo 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky.
"The entrants for the 2023 awards program were notable for a desire to embrace serious and weighty topics related to the construction industry — all able to deliver these topics in a compelling way within the world of heavy industry in North America," says Bill Elverman, executive director of the Construction Media Alliance and co-owner of PKA | True North. "Each winner was judged for excellence by a panel of peers who have worked in various disciplines of marketing and journalism in the construction industry — weighing each for an understanding of the industry and its people, as well as overall skill in communications."
The 2023 winners are:
Editorial:
- Best Single Issue: Compact Equipment — July/August 2023 Big Technology Issue
- Best Series: Equipment World: Construction's Silent Killer: An exclusive look at the state of mental health in the construction industry
- Best Feature: Equipment World/Don McLoud: Why did 39 workers die in trenches in 2022 — the most in 18 years
- Best Column: Compact Equipment/Keith Gribbins: Editor at Large
- Best Website: EquipmentWorld.com
- Best Social Media Presence/Industry Personality: Bryan Furnace of Equipment World and Diesel & Iron.
Marketing:
- Best Website: Portland Cement Association
- Best Photo: Hitachi Construction Machinery Americas Inc. and Lessing-Flynn: "Resiliency During Big Moves", celebrating the newly launched fleet of Hitachi excavators.
- Best Use of Video: JLG and Swanson Russell for a video celebrating the relaunch of the SkyTrak brand.
- Best Content Marketing: Vermeer and Lessing-Flynn for the Atlas Tree Surgery "MORE" testimonial and extended campaign
- Best PR Campaign: Hitachi Construction Machinery Americas Inc. and Lessing-Flynn for the CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023 Media Monday Press Conference launching the next generation of wheel loaders and excavators
- Best Advertisement: Vermeer and Lessing-Flynn: "Atlas Tree Surgery: MORE grinding, less waste"
- Best use of Social Media (TIE): Develon and Two Rivers Marketing for its "April Fools" campaign; and CASE Construction Equipment for the "The New CASE" campaign.
The Construction Media Alliance will be hosting additional networking events at construction industry trade shows in Q1 2024, and will conduct another awards program in 2024. Any publishers, journalists, marketing professionals or social media experts in the construction industry looking to volunteer or participate in future events can email Elverman at bill@pkamar.com.
