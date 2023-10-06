Marine Toys for Tots provides critical support for families hit hardest by Hurricane Idalia

TRIANGLE, Va., Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marine Toys for Tots – a year-round force for good – recognizes that need extends far beyond the holiday season, and we stand ready to assist when hope and relief are needed most. That is why the Program will be providing support to the families impacted by the devastation of Hurricane Idalia.

Toys For Tots Logo (PRNewswire)

The Toys for Tots Coordinators of Taylor, Lafayette, and Suwannee Counties are rallying to provide assistance to the children of families who lost so much as a result of this destructive hurricane.

NOAA estimates that Hurricane Idalia caused over $18 billion in damages, leaving many families that were already struggling without a home or even the most basic needs. As such, Toys for Tots will be providing comfort and emotional relief to the over 12,000 children throughout the three Northern Florida Counties most directly impacted by this storm.

LtGen Jim Laster, USMC (Retired), CEO of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, says, "The recent devastation caused by Hurricane Idalia has added to the severity of hardships that the families in the communities of Taylor, Lafayette, and Suwannee Counties must overcome. The Marine Toys for Tots Program recognizes the need outside of the holiday season, and we want to do what we can to provide hope for these families as they struggle to overcome these challenging circumstances. In these times of extraordinary adversity, we want to offer our assistance now."

"We are extremely proud of our Coordinators who work beyond the holiday season and our network of nonprofit partners that are able to assist us in providing emotional relief to the children living in these Florida communities as soon as possible," he said.

In addition to being America's premier children's Christmastime charity, Marine Toys for Tots is a year-round national organization that is fortunate to have assistance from nonprofit partners, Coordinators, and volunteers beyond the holiday season to ensure that children are reminded that there is hope for a brighter future – no matter their circumstances.

To learn more about the Program and how you can help, please visit www.toysfortots.org.

Media Contact:

Ted Silvester

VP Marketing and Development

(703) 649-2021

Ted.Silvester@toysfortots.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Toys for Tots