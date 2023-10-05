THE FUTURE OF IMMERSIVE ENTERTAINMENT IS NOW - THE SPHERE EXPERIENCE PREMIERES TOMORROW

Two-Part Multi-Sensory Experience Begins In Sphere's Atrium, Taking Guests On A Journey Through Technological Innovation

The First Sphere Experience Features Postcard From Earth – A Mesmerizing New Film

From Academy Award-Nominated Director Darren Aronofsky

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE: SPHR) will tomorrow debut The Sphere Experience, a signature content category featured at Sphere – the next-generation entertainment medium that opened in Las Vegas last week, capturing worldwide attention for its stunning visual displays and immersive technologies.

Sphere Entertainment Co. (PRNewswire)

The Sphere Experience is a new genre of live entertainment that will transform the shared experience and put Sphere's 22nd century immersive technologies on full display. The approximately two-hour program begins in the Atrium, which tells a universal story of how culture, technology, science, art, and the natural world have been intertwined throughout human history. Through one-of-a-kind immersive experiences created specifically for Sphere, guests will gain a better understanding of how technology amplifies our human potential. The Sphere Experience then continues in the main venue bowl for a muti-sensory cinematic experience at an unparalleled scale – Darren Aronofsky's Postcard from Earth.

"Every aspect of Sphere was designed to transport audiences to new places, both real and imagined, and The Sphere Experience is where that vision comes together in its most integrated form," said James L. Dolan, Executive Chairman and CEO of Sphere Entertainment. "From the moment guests enter the venue, Sphere's next-generation technologies will create an unforgettable journey, which includes a sci-fi exploration of our planet via Darren Aronofsky's Postcard from Earth."

Darren Aronofsky said: "Sphere is a temple to the arts. It's not built for sports, it's built for performance and for this new moving image medium: this experiential cinema. I can't wait to share Postcard from Earth with the world."

The Atrium

The Sphere Experience journey is curated by five humanoid robots – named Aura – that serve as interactive guides to Sphere, each focusing on one fundamental aspect of human ability: connection, creativity, innovation, longevity, and productivity. Aura was developed using next-generation technology in robotic mechanics and artificial intelligence.

Aura will guide guests through an interactive demonstration of Sphere Immersive Sound powered by HOLOPLOT which shows beamforming technology can simultaneously send unique audio content to specific locations, allowing guests to hear completely different content – such as languages or instruments. Sphere Immersive Sound is the most advanced concert-grade audio system in the world – using 3D audio beamforming technology and wave field synthesis to deliver targeted, crystal-clear and uniform audio to every seat in Sphere.

Other immersive technology experiences in the Atrium include a 50-foot-high holographic installation that draws on the themes of Postcard from Earth, artwork created by machine learning, LED displays, and a 360-degree avatar capture that virtually puts guests on top of Sphere.

Postcard from Earth

The Atrium experience ties directly into the main cinematic feature – Postcard from Earth – a first-of-its-kind immersive film by Academy Award-nominated director Darren Aronofsky. Postcard from Earth is a portrait of our planet, re-imagined as a sci-fi experience. The film brings audiences on a voyage spanning all seven continents, and deep into the ocean, high into the mountains, into the eye of a storm, and out into space.

Postcard from Earth takes full advantage of Sphere's experiential, next-generation technologies to transport audiences and engage the senses, making them feel like they have traveled to new worlds without ever leaving their seats in Las Vegas.

This includes utilizing the interior LED display plane that wraps up, over, and around the audience to create a fully immersive visual environment. At 16K x 16K, it is the highest resolution LED screen on Earth. Through Sphere Immersive Sound, a variety of technologies, including beamforming, enable audio to be directed to specific locations at a volume that remains consistent – from point of origin to destination. Sphere's audio system also allows sound designers to create a virtual point of origin and place it in a precise spatial location – meaning audio can be directed to the listener so that it sounds close, even though the source is far away.

Postcard from Earth is also the first production to feature the venue's multi-sensory 4D technologies. This includes immersive seats with an infrasound haptic system that will use deep vibrations so guests can feel the experience – such as the rumble of thunder or a soaring rocket launch. Sphere also utilizes environmental effects to rouse the senses – the feeling of a cool breeze and familiar scents – which help audiences conjure the feeling of being there.

Credits for Postcard from Earth include: directed by Darren Aronofsky; written by Ari Handel & Darren Aronofsky; produced by Darren Aronofsky, Ari Handel, Graham Booth; Executive Producer Jane Rosenthal; Director of Photography Matthew Libatique, ASC, LPS; Production Designer James Chinlund; Edited by Jennifer Lame, ACE; Supervising Producer Ronan Browne; Field Producer Richard Evans; Sphere Director of Photography Andrew Shulkind; Costume Designer Ane Crabtree; Music Concept by Rob Simonsen; Music Produced by Rob Simonsen and Ben Wynn; Music by Brendan Angelides, Judson Crane, Nathan Johnson, Rob Simonsen, Joseph Trapanese, Ben Wynn, Jeremy Zuckerman; Music Supervisor Julianne Jordan; Casting by Mary Vernieu and Bret Howe; Cast: Byron – Brandon Santana, Fang – Zaya Ribeiro.

For more information on The Sphere Experience and to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.thesphere.com/shows/the-sphere-experience.

For press materials, please click here.

About Sphere:

Sphere is a next-generation entertainment medium that is redefining the future of live entertainment. A venue where the foremost artists, creators, and technologists will create extraordinary experiences that take storytelling to a new level and transport audiences to places both real and imagined. The venue will host original Sphere Experiences from leading Hollywood directors; concerts and residencies from the world's biggest artists; and premier marquee events. The first Sphere venue opened in Las Vegas in September 2023, and is a new Las Vegas landmark, powered by cutting-edge technologies that ignite the senses and enable audiences to share experiences at a never-before-seen scale. More information is available at thesphere.com.

About Sphere Entertainment Co.

Sphere Entertainment Co. is a premier live entertainment and media company. The Company includes Sphere, a next-generation entertainment medium powered by cutting-edge technologies to redefine the future of entertainment. The first Sphere venue opened in Las Vegas in September 2023. In addition, the Company includes MSG Networks, which operates two regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG Sportsnet, as well as a direct-to-consumer and authenticated streaming product, MSG+, delivering a wide range of live sports content and other programming. More information is available at sphereentertainmentco.com.

Contact:

Sphere Entertainment: spherepr@sphereentertainmentco.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sphere Entertainment Co.