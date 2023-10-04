Indie Beauty and Wellness Brand LĀ SOL Collective Expands Product Line with HYDRATE Body Oil

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LĀ SOL Collective, a leading women-owned skincare company, announced today the expansion of its product line. The company launched its first product, a clear and clean zinc oxide sunscreen, in June 2022, followed by lip balms and an SPF sunstick. To build brand recognition beyond suncare products and, in response to customer requests for a moisturizer, LĀ SOL Collective has introduced its latest creation: the HYDRATE Body Oil.

lasolcollective.com (PRNewswire)

Indie Beauty and Wellnes Brand LĀ SOL Collective launches HYDRATE Oil, a new natural ingredents body and hair Oil.

The all-natural multipurpose body oil is a clean, lightweight solution that nourishes, hydrates, and softens skin. The formulation contains pomegranate oil, borage, pequi, olive oils, rice bran, and shea butter, which provide instant nourishment and radiance — lightly scented with sweet orange, blue tansy, and sandalwood essential oils, which offer a refreshing and calming fragrance. The borage and pequi oils in the HYDRATE Body Oil are also great for hair. They provide shine, tame frizz, and help to moisturize dull hair ends. The clean, natural solution is perfect for soft, glowing, and healthy-looking skin and hair.

LĀ SOL Collective's commitment to providing all-natural, clean, and high-quality products that help customers achieve healthy, glowing skin and hair is evident in the HYDRATE Body Oil. This exceptional moisturizer is now available on lasolcollective.com and sold at local Southern California retail doors. For a limited time, customers can get a FREE dry brush ($8 value) and the 4 oz oil for just $28.99.

Experience the benefits of LĀ SOL Collective's HYDRATE Body Oil and achieve soft, glowing, and healthy-looking skin and hair today!

About LĀ SOL Collective

For additional information and a full ingredient list, visit www.lasolcollective.com.

Media Contact:

Staci Barrett

staci@lasolcollective.com

LĀ SOL Collection Product Line up found at lasolcollective.com (PRNewswire)

Hydrate Body Oil found at lasolcollective.com (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LĀ SOL Collective