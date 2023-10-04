The Bruce Hotel Awarded CAA/AAA Five Diamond Designation

STRATFORD, ON, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - The Bruce Hotel in Stratford has received the coveted CAA/AAA Five Diamond designation making it the only boutique hotel in Canada to hold the honour. The hotel previously held CAA/AAA Four Diamond since opening.

"I am thrilled to join such rarefied company." said Jennifer Birmingham, owner of The Bruce Hotel. "While this was a goal I pursued for 26 years, its achievement is a testament to the talent and dedication of The Bruce Hotel team."

Noted for world class luxury and service, the most recent AAA Five Diamond list comprised 133 properties, less than 0.5% of the 27,000 properties AAA rates.

To earn the distinctive AAA Five Diamond designation, hotels and restaurants must pass a rigorous evaluation that includes unannounced, in-person inspections, anonymous overnight stays for hotels, and, finally, review by a panel of experts as an additional step to ensure credibility.

About AAA Diamond Ratings

For more than 80 years, AAA has used professional inspectors to conduct anonymous, in-person property evaluations. With a far greater inventory than any other rating entity, AAA's rating system covers the United States, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean.

For more information about the AAA ratings, please visit: www.aaa.com/diamonds/

About The Bruce Hotel

Set on six and a half acres, The Bruce Hotel offers unparalleled service in the heart of Stratford. The fully accessible hotel which opened in 2014 features twenty-one beautifully designed rooms, four exceptional suites, and a cottage added in 2020.

For information about The Bruce, please visit: www.thebruce.ca

