Adler Industrial Solutions Unveils New Subsidiary: Adler Precision Components

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adler Industrial Solutions, a leading name in the industrial tooling sector, is proud to announce the establishment of its high precision machining subsidiary, Adler Precision Components. This strategic move marks a significant expansion of Adler's capabilities and reinforces the company's commitment to delivering top-tier precision machining solutions across multiple industries.

Adler Precision Components to focus on high precision machining for the industrial, aerospace and defense sectors.

Adler Precision Components is poised to build upon Adler Industrial Solutions' existing expertise in machining complex metal components with unparalleled accuracy and precision. The subsidiary will focus on high precision machining to meet the stringent demands of a range of end markets, including the industrial, aerospace and defense sectors.

Adler Precision Components has obtained several crucial registrations and ISO certifications that underscore its dedication to quality and compliance. These credentials, which attest to the subsidiary's adherence to industry standards and best practices, will position Adler Precision Components as a trusted partner for critical applications in these sectors.

One of Adler Precision Components' core strengths is its proficiency with an extensive variety of metals and super alloys. This versatility ensures that the subsidiary can provide tailored solutions to clients, regardless of the material requirements of their projects. The ability to work with such a diverse array of materials reflects Adler Precision Components' commitment to meeting the unique needs of its clientele.

"As part of Adler Industrial Solutions, our newly established subsidiary, Adler Precision Components, will enable us to reach new heights in delivering accuracy and quality to industries that demand nothing but the best," said Philipp Gruner, Chief Executive Officer of Adler Industrial Solutions. "Our comprehensive expertise, coupled with the latest technologies and important certifications, positions us to excel in the realm of high precision machining."

Adler Precision Components' launch symbolizes Adler Industrial Solutions' forward-looking approach to meeting the evolving needs of its customers. With a legacy of excellence in custom injection mold manufacturing, the company is poised to further solidify its reputation as an industry leader through this strategic expansion.

About Adler Industrial Solutions, Inc.

Adler Industrial Solutions, Inc. launched in 2021. Through acquiring companies with niche talents and expertise, Adler offers a comprehensive network of mold makers geographically distributed to provide stronger support, shorter lead times and higher quality to its customers. For more information, please visit www.adlertooling.com.

