THREE OLIVES VODKA LAUNCHES NEW AI-PLATFORM, "THE GENERAGER," FOR PEOPLE TO HOLD OR WIN THEIR OWN CURATED PARTIES

The Recently Rebranded Vodka Brand Taps the Latest in Tech to Generate Custom Party Concepts and Themes

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Three Olives Vodka®, the now zero sugar, low calorie, and gluten-free vodka, announces its new AI-powered party builder "The Generager," an interactive digital platform designed to take your most electrifying, vibrant, and boldest party must-haves and blend them together into one creatively-curated party theme.

Combining the latest in technology with the spirit of revelry, The Generager leverages three user-generated ingredients to output a tailored concept for their next social gathering, accompanied by inspiring imagery. With The Generager, Three Olives Vodka is not only offering users a platform to express their unique style and preference, but is also stirring the excitement for unforgettable experiences with the chance to win a real, in-person party based on their Generager creation, along with other exciting prizes.

Ready to rage? It's simple – ALL YOU NEED IS THREE!

1. Enter your three must-have party "ingredients" into The Generager platform.

threeolives.com/TheGenerager Visit

Whether you love disco balls, sequins, and confetti or are a big fan of corn hole, country music, and jerseys– pick any three party components for The Generager to conceptualize a theme from.

2. See your ideas come to life and submit.

From daytime celebrations and all-nighters to pre-games and post-games, The Generager whips up your ingredients into one eccentric party theme, complete with a signature Three Olives Vodka cocktail and outfit recommendation.

Submit your custom rager concept to be entered into The Three Olives Generager Contest.

3. Show off your one-of-a-kind party, if you please!

Share your AI-generated rager on social media using the hashtags #ThreeOlivesGenerager #Contest and tagging Three Olives (Instagram and X: @ThreeOlives, Facebook: @Three Olives Vodka).

Of those Generager participants who choose to submit the AI-created party adventure, one will be selected to win the grand prize of having their rager concept come to life with an epic party for their friends, courtesy of Three Olives Vodka. In the spirit of all things three, 33 additional Generager submissions will be chosen to win a $100 ReserveBar gift card to help kickstart their own rager events, with three winners selected every week!

The Three Olives Vodka Generager Contest is now open for submission at threeolives.com/TheGenerager , with entries available until December 18, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. EDT. Three Olives Vodka will review all submissions and select the best Generager creations. All winners will be contacted by Three Olives Vodka by January 2024.

"With the Generager, Three Olives is merging the modernization of AI technology with the timeless essence of a great party, to offer people a tool that opens the door to endless discovery," said Lander Otegui, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Proximo Spirits. "We believe that every individual deserves to celebrate in a style uniquely their own and by leaning into modern technology we're making it easier than ever to create unforgettable, personalized experiences."

The Generager AI creation follows the reinvented vodka recipe for Three Olives as well as its new packaging look that launched over the summer. Three Olives Vodka is now zero sugar, low calorie, and gluten free, inside a vibrant and simple new bottle and label design. Three Olives Original Vodka is crafted from three simple ingredients–water, grain, and yeast–and distilled five times to deliver an exceptionally smooth 40% ABV vodka and its 12 flavored varieties are now made with all-natural flavors at a lower proof point.

Three Olives Vodka is available nationwide and can be purchased in-store and online at ThreeOlives.com , Drizly , and ReserveBar . For more information, visit ThreeOlives.com and follow along on Instagram @ThreeOlives .

About Three Olives® Vodka

Launched in 1998, Three Olives Vodka is an American vodka brand with a portfolio of zero sugar, low calorie, and gluten free options. Named after the garnishing of the classic vodka martini, Three Olives offers smooth and simple vodkas that mix well with any occasion. The ultimate drink for letting go, living in the moment, and having fun, Three Olives' portfolio includes an original vodka, distilled five times and crafted from three simple ingredients – water, grain, and yeast – as well as an additional 12 flavored varieties with all natural flavors, including Cherry, Grape, Espresso, Vanilla, and more. All you need is three ingredients, including Three Olives Vodka, to create the ultimate rager. Visit threeolives.com and follow us on Instagram @threeolives for more information.

©2023 Proximo, Jersey City, NJ. Please drink responsibly.

