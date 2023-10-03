The Linux Foundation and Fintech Open Source Foundation (FINOS) Announce Keynote Speakers for Open Source in Finance Forum 2023

Global visionaries headline the premier open source in finance event in the world, addressing artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, cloud financial management and concentration risk, mainframe computing, frontend engineering, diversity recruiting, research, and more.

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation , the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, and co-host Fintech Open Source Foundation (FINOS), a nonprofit whose mission is to accelerate adoption of open source software, standards, and best practices in financial services, today announced the keynote speakers for Open Source in Finance Forum New York 2023 (OSFF). The event will take place November 1st in New York City. The schedule can be viewed here .

Global visionaries headline the premier open source in finance event in the world

Open Source in Finance Forum is the only conference dedicated to driving collaboration and innovation in financial services through open source software and standards. Through this conference, FINOS brings together experts and newcomers alike from across financial services, technology, and open source to engage them in thought-provoking and action-oriented conversations about how to best (and safely) leverage open source software to solve industry challenges. Over 750 people are expected to attend.

"Our keynotes this year will undoubtedly hit on topics that keep financial services industry (FSI) executives up at night, shining a light on how open collaboration is being used to deliver value to both the technology organization and the business within FSIs," said Gabriele Columbro, Executive Director of FINOS and General Manager of Linux Foundation Europe. "From how projects like FINOS Common Cloud Controls can help address regulatory requirements and recent Matters Requiring Attention (MRAs) on cloud and cybersecurity, to how open source can harness collective industry value out of the AI wave of innovation currently pervading financial services, from critical efforts to secure the industry's open source software supply chain, to projects like FDC3 delivering standard based industry connectivity, we think this year's OSFF will be yet another record breaking event and major milestone for the financial services industry open source journey."

2023 Keynote Speakers Include:

Jim Adams , CTO, Operations and Technology, Citi

Manuela Veloso , Head of AI Research, JPMorgan Chase

Madeleine Dassule , Senior Managing Director, Partner, and Chief Information Officer, Infrastructure Platform, Wellington Management

Kim Prado , CIO, US Capital Markets, I&CB and office of the COO, BMO Capital Markets

Rhyddian Olds , Head of UI & Services, Citi

Alicja Cade , Director, Financial Services, Office of the CISO, Google

Brian Fox , Co-Founder & CTO, Sonatype

Rao Lakkakula , Senior Director of Security Engineering, JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Brooke Wenig, Director , Machine Learning Practice, Databricks

Rita Chaturvedi , Executive Director for Release and Change Management, Morgan Stanley

Christopher Lemoine , Director for Sales & Syndicate Tech Lead-Global Spread Products Technology, Citi

Aric Rosenbaum , Chief Technologist, FSI, Red Hat

Sam Moorhouse , CEO, turntabl

Cara Delia , Principal Community Architect, FSI & Sustainability, Red Hat

Colin Eberhardt , CTO, Scott Logic

Hilary Carter , SVP, Research and Communications, Linux Foundation

Additional keynote speakers will be announced soon.

This year, OSFF also plays host to numerous Linux Foundation project communities whose work has a positive impact in financial services. "Just as the value of open source is growing within the financial services vertical project of FINOS, the same value holds true for other domain-specific projects across the Linux Foundation," said Jim Zemlin, Executive Director at the Linux Foundation. "We're seeing significant upstream participation from financial institutions across the collaboration spectrum, including in OpenSSF for security, FinOps for improved management of cloud financial spend, Open Mainframe as a backbone for FSI, and OpenJS for frontend engineering, to name a few."

"Public and private sectors, including those in financial services, all rely on JavaScript. It powers 98% of the world's websites. Now more than ever, we have the opportunity to enhance security practices through open source collaboration," said Robin Bender Ginn, Executive Director of the OpenJS Foundation. "The OpenJS Foundation is working to better inform communities about these risks and work together on best practices for the JavaScript ecosystem."

"As mainframe technology continues to mature, it becomes a natural evolution to align Open Mainframe Projects and activities with other industry events," said John Mertic, Director of Program Management at the Linux Foundation and Executive Director of the Open Mainframe Project. "By partnering with FINOS to host Open Mainframe Summit at OSFF, we are offering attendees the opportunity to enhance their experience with unique presentations and targeted conversations with our thought leaders and experts."

Linux Foundation Project Keynote Speakers

Omkhar Arasaratnam , General Manager, OpenSSF

Udam Dewaraja , Chairperson, FOCUS Project, FinOps

John Mertic , Executive Director, Open Mainframe Project

Robin Ginn , Executive Director, OpenJS Foundation

Gabriele Columbro, Executive Director, FINOS & General Manager, Linux Foundation Europe

