G-FORM® LAUNCHES SUSTAINABLE MOUNTAIN BIKE PROTECTION WITH NEW TECHNOLOGY, RE ZRO®

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- G-Form®, the innovative sports protection brand, announces the launch of its first mountain bike (MTB) protection gear using its newly-acquired, eco-friendly technology proposition, RE ZRO®. G-Form and RE ZRO announced their multi-year, phased investment deal earlier this year, with plans to launch the world's first fully biodegradable* impact protection range as RE ZRO's official North American distributor. The Terra MTB Knee and Elbow Guards are the first to utilize RE ZRO technology, bringing all-new features and benefits to the bike industry through G-Form's versatile protection line.

G-Form (PRNewswire)

The Terra MTB Knee and Elbow Guards are the first to utilize RE ZRO technology

The name Terra, meaning earth or land, ties in all that these sustainable pads embody. RE ZRO's impact protection technology is 100% recyclable and fully biodegradable, proving to return to 'zro' in a landfill in just 3-5 years. RE ZRO pads are pre-curved for an ergonomic fit, and sit within an abrasion-resistant foam pocket, allowing it to be easily removed before machine-washing the sleeve. Terra guards not only provide a sustainable solution to impact protection, but are also extremely lightweight, breathable, durable, and CE-certified EN1621-1 Level 1 for moto use.

"The Terra Knee + Elbow Guards are a statement of dedication to the sport, the environment, and riders of all levels looking to Go Next Level," said Paul Fisher, G-Form's VP of Global Product. G-Form's RE ZRO® pipeline will continue to expand into Spring 2024 with additional Level 2, moto-certified gear, as well as NOCSAE-certified products for team sports.

ABOUT G-FORM

G-Form is a technology-driven protective solutions provider, pioneering the advancement of impact protection. Offering premium products that combine protection, comfort, style, and freedom of motion, G-Form has become a chosen protection brand for athletes looking to level up across various categories including bike, moto, baseball, soccer, lacrosse, and military. For more information about G-Form, visit www.g-form.com .

ABOUT RE ZRO

RE ZRO®, a brand-new impact protection company, has created the world's first 100% recyclable and fully biodegradable body armor, offering consumers the highest possible level of safety with minimal harm to the environment. Available in CE level 1 and level 2, RE ZRO's cutting-edge material science and structural design provide powerful impact absorption that is lightweight, flexible, and highly ventilated.

*Full details of RE ZRO's biodegradability can be found at www.re-zro.com/terms

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE G-Form LLC