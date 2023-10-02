RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ WILL TAKE OVER MOVIE THEATERS, WORLDWIDE THIS DECEMBER

RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ, chronicles her intention, hard work as creative and producer, and her process in mastering her craft to execute the 56-performance, 39-city, record-breaking RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR, premieres December 1 in North American cinemas.

Tickets are on sale now.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Parkwood Entertainment and AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) announce that Beyoncé's phenomenally successful RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR will be released on the silver screen globally by AMC Theatres Distribution. To view the trailer, click Here.

RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ accentuates the journey of RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR, from its inception to the opening show in Stockholm, Sweden, to the grand finale in Kansas City, Missouri. It is about Beyoncé's intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft. Received with extraordinary acclaim by International and US media alike, Beyoncé's outstanding performance during RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR created a sanctuary for freedom, acceptance, and shared joy. Its maximalist production welcomed more than 2.7 million fans from around the world, who travelled across oceans to enjoy Club RENAISSANCE. Now, millions of moviegoers will get caught up in the Joy Parade, the monumental dance party that celebrates everyone's right to be themselves, close to home.

The theatrical concert experience will descend upon thousands of movie theaters, with RENAISSANCE set to officially open in the United States, Canada, and Mexico beginning Friday, December 1, 2023. Additional global cities will be announced at a later date.

The experience will air Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, for a minimum of four weeks, with multiple showtimes programmed throughout the day. Tickets in the US for all standard showtimes will start at $22 plus tax; RENAISSANCE will also be available in IMAX at AMC and Dolby Cinema at AMC, and other branded premium large format screens.

Beginning today, AMC moviegoers may purchase tickets for all US AMC locations at amctheatres.com and Fandango.com. Fans can also find tickets at Cinemark, Regal, Cinepolis and Cineplex who will also exhibit the piece. Tickets will also be available at numerous movie theatre circuits in the United States, Canada, and Mexico beginning later this week.

About AMC Theatres Distribution

AMC Theatres Distribution is the distribution arm of AMC Entertainment, which is the largest theatrical exhibition company in the United States, the largest in Europe and the largest in the world. RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ will be distribution globally by AMC Theatres Distribution and its sub-distribution partners – Variance Films in the US, Cineplex in Canada, Cinepolis in Mexico and Central America, and Trafalgar Releasing outside of North America. Movie theatres wishing to play the film should visit BeyonceFilm.com.

About Parkwood Entertainment

Parkwood Entertainment is a film and production company, record label and management firm founded by entertainer and entrepreneur, Beyoncé in 2010. With offices in Los Angeles and New York City, the company houses departments in music, film, video, live performances and concert production, management, business development, marketing, digital, creative, philanthropy, and publicity. Under its original name, Parkwood Pictures, the company released the film Cadillac Records (2008), in which Beyoncé starred and co-produced. The company has also released the films Obsessed (2009), with Beyoncé as star and executive producer, the winner of the Peabody Award for Entertainment, Lemonade (2017), the Emmy®-nominated Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé (2019), which documents Beyoncé's history-making performance at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in 2018, and the Emmy®-winning Black Is King (2020). Parkwood Entertainment produced The Mrs. Carter Show World Tour (2013-2014), The Formation World Tour (2016), and the aforementioned "Homecoming" performances at Coachella (2018) and co-produced the ON THE RUN Tour (2014) and ON THE RUN II (2018), and the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR (2023).

