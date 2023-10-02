Claremont McKenna College raises nearly $1.1 billion, shattering fund-raising record for liberal arts colleges

The Campaign for CMC: Responsible Leadership fuels Claremont McKenna's mission for generations to come

CLAREMONT, Calif., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Claremont McKenna College (CMC) announced today that it raised nearly $1.1 billion in its Campaign for CMC: Responsible Leadership, breaking a fund-raising record among all liberal arts colleges and far exceeding its goal of $800 million. The most successful fundraising endeavor in its 75-year-plus history, Claremont McKenna is the first liberal arts college to pass $1 billion in a campaign, raising $1,076,075,164.

"This result is a testament to the commitment of our CMC community," said David G. Mgrublian '82, Chair of the Claremont McKenna College Board of Trustees. "The magnitude of the gifts redefine what is possible for CMC as it pursues its singular mission to prepare students for thoughtful and productive lives and responsible leadership in business, government, and the professions."

The Campaign for Responsible Leadership, which concluded June 30, 2023, inspired exceptional generosity from more than 12,000 donors – and over 65 percent of the alumni base – coming together to make history for the College. Claremont McKenna ranked second among all private schools rated by Moody's in 2022 with its three-year average gift raised per student of $109,604. Through gifts of all sizes – from the median donor gift of $220, to the 89 supporters who gifted $1 million or more, to the foundational gifts by Claremont McKenna alumni Robert A. Day '65, Henry R. Kravis '67, and George R. Roberts '66 – the Claremont McKenna community contributed in ways that were personally significant, with many proudly representing their class years and honoring classmates, making the effort's outcome especially meaningful.

"This campaign embodies Claremont McKenna College's answers to the extraordinary challenges of our time," said CMC President Hiram E. Chodosh. "Honoring our singular mission means preparing our students for roles of civic leadership, through The Open Academy as a response to political polarization and societal divisions that threaten our democracy. Expanding student opportunities means producing some of the highest returns on value for any institution in higher education. Building a revolutionary undergraduate science program means preparing future generations of students to lead at and through the intersections of science, AI, business, policy, and ethics. This campaign writes (and underwrites) Claremont McKenna's response to our current and future world of affairs."

The campaign's impact is already shaping students' experiences through the following investments:

Honoring our Leadership Mission

Created 23 named professorships and chairs in support of new and existing faculty roles.

Doubled the campus footprint with the Roberts Campus , which will provide space for academic, administrative, and student-life buildings, student housing, athletic facilities, and recreational areas.

Hosted more than 700 thought leaders at the Marian Miner Cook Athenaeum

Expanded nationally recognized Open Academy programming in support of the College's commitments to freedom of expression, viewpoint diversity, and constructive dialogue.

Enhanced resources for (CMS) Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Athletics , seven national championships, Top 10 finishes in the Learfield Directors' Cup standings, and SCIAC All-Sports Standings trophies.

Preparing Leaders Through Integrated Sciences

Health (Genomics, Systems Biology, and Health)



Brain (Brain, Learning, and Decision)



Planet (Climate, Energy, and the Environment)

Commenced construction of the 140,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art Robert Day Sciences Center designed by world-renowned architecture firm BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group to house the new KDIS program.

Expanding Student Opportunities

Secured nearly $300 million to expand student opportunities.

Increased gift-funded financial aid resources by 46 percent.

Established 72 new endowed scholarship funds.

Increased the number of Pell Grant eligible students from 10 percent to 18 percent.

Provided additional support for the #4 Princeton Review ranked Soll Center for Student Opportunity , which offers students individualized career coaching and connects them to a range of resources as part of the CMC Career Readiness Effect

Henry R. Kravis '67 and the Marie-Josée and Henry R. Kravis Foundation, to provide students with financial need guaranteed funding for their first summer internship, among other means of support, with an overall goal of ensuring that the full breadth of a Claremont McKenna education is within reach for every student. Established the Kravis Opportunity Fund , through a gift from Trustee'67 and the Marie-Josée and Henry R. Kravis Foundation, to provide students with financial need guaranteed funding for their first summer internship, among other means of support, with an overall goal of ensuring that the full breadth of aeducation is within reach for every student.

Supported career placement for recent graduates, with 97% having defined plans within six months of graduation.

$87,000 . Recognized by Forbes/DegreeChoices as #2 in America for value and earning potential in liberal arts colleges, 2022. Saw an increase in the median starting salary for graduates reach

"Thanks to our supportive, committed community, we are expanding our campus and providing opportunities for our students that will benefit them for decades to come," said Michelle Chamberlain, Vice President, Advancement & Student Opportunities and Dean, Robert Day Scholars Program. "This collective accomplishment will truly shape and change the lives of our students and we are very grateful to our Claremont McKenna College community."

About Claremont McKenna College:

Claremont McKenna College is a private liberal arts college located east of Los Angeles in Southern California. Since 1946, Claremont McKenna's mission has been to prepare students for thoughtful and productive lives and responsible leadership in business, government, and the professions. The College attracts a student body that is broadly diverse and accomplished beyond the classroom. Renowned for expertise in economics and government, Claremont McKenna's faculty are accomplished scholars who are committed teachers in the humanities, sciences, and social sciences. Students are drawn by the College's unparalleled offerings, including: 11 research institutes and centers; the ability to conduct research one-on-one with faculty; and access to leaders, artists, and visionaries who engage with students at the Marian Miner Cook Athenaeum. The College emphasizes the integration of leadership and innovation experience within institutes, student enterprises, on-campus fellowships, and sponsored off-campus internships. Claremont McKenna is a 1,300-student coeducational, residential, liberal arts college in Claremont, California, and is a member of The Claremont Colleges.

