Program helps employers improve retention, meet diversity goals, and enhance the talent pipeline of women and diverse leaders; ENTITY Supports U.S. Department of Energy Initiative

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ENTITY Academy, a leading organization focused on accelerating the careers of women and diverse talent in the 21st-century workforce, today announced the launch of Career Catalyst. A modern development program powered by human connection, Career Catalyst offers live instruction from senior business leaders, personalized one-on-one coaching by mentors, engaging fireside chats with business luminaries, and asynchronous microlearning modules all delivered through an advanced, proprietary learning platform. The program is designed to accelerate human potential in the age of AI.

ENTITY Academy launches Career Catalyst skills development program to support entry-level women and diverse talent

ENTITY Academy also announced today that it will provide soft skills training under the U.S. Department of Energy's Advancing Equity Through Workforce Partnerships program for the Solar O&M High Road Training Partnership. The initiative seeks to place over 1,000 women and diverse talent into high-quality careers in the clean-energy industry.

Employers face enormous challenges to improve workforce diversity, retention, and productivity in the modern workplace. To improve opportunity for all, innovative companies are eliminating degree requirements for many professional jobs, thereby accessing an enormous talent pool of over 62% of adults in the U.S. without a college degree. Success in this talent market will provide a significant competitive advantage, improve retention, support diversity goals, and narrow the opportunity gap. For over seven years, ENTITY has been upskilling pre-bachelor's degree women and diverse talent through a proven solution to develop hard and soft skills in preparing those employees for success in the workforce.

Career Catalyst provides any enterprise a full-service solution to improve retention, meet diversity goals, and enhance the talent pipeline of future women and diverse leaders. The program delivers community, collaboration, and access to role models highly valued by women and diverse talent to inspire, motivate, and provide a guide for the challenges presented in starting a new role. Over 150 seasoned mentors support the program including Sandra Lopez (Former General Manager, Microsoft), Fernanda Sarmento (Partner Strategist, Meta / Aditi Consulting), Soo-Youn Yi (SVP Security Policy Governance, PNC Bank) and Toby Usnik (Head of Communications for the British Consulate General of NY) among others.

Leveraging technology, peer engagement, and mentoring, Career Catalyst empowers women and diverse talent with enhanced business acumen, critical thinking, and soft skills. One major employer found success deploying Career Catalyst to support a cohort of pre-bachelor's degree professional hires, honing the soft skills necessary to accelerate their careers in the modern corporate workplace.

"ENTITY Academy is on a mission to close the wage gap faced by women and diverse talent and support entry-level employees seeking to accelerate their careers," said Jennifer Schwab, CEO and founder of ENTITY Academy. "The Career Catalyst program is a power tool for any company or organization seeking to enhance productivity and success of entry-level hires, providing them the insight, inspiration, and motivation to thrive within the organization. We leverage years of experience developing pre-bachelor's degree talent with a solution that can support all entry-level employees."

The Career Catalyst experience is defined by:

Live one-on-one access to 150+ business mentors and role models.

Robust curriculum focused on soft skills, business acumen, and critical thinking.

Sessions facilitated by independent-neutral professionals.

A peer-engaged, cohort model delivered through an advanced, proprietary platform.

Development tailored to the individual with customizable learning paths.

Organizations seeking more information can visit www.entityacademy.com/for-business

About ENTITY Academy

Established in 2016, ENTITY Academy's programs have helped close the skills, confidence, and wage gaps that disproportionately impact women and diverse talent. Today, ENTITY Academy is an upskilling and workforce development platform that trains, mentors, and helps entry-level talent find success in their careers. ENTITY Academy provides learning, inspiration, and motivation to women and diverse talent eager to become highly valued leaders in their organizations. The organization's goal is to accelerate the career launch of one million women and diverse employees through high-impact development programs.

View original content:

SOURCE ENTITY Academy