TempMee Announces Hero Award to Honor Registered Dental Hygienists Throughout National Dental Hygiene Month

MIAMI, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrated each October, National Dental Hygiene Month honors the work and dedication of registered dental hygienists (RDHs) while raising awareness for oral health. TempMee, an industry leading dental staffing marketplace app, has announced its "TempMee Dental Hygienist Hero Award" to recognize the selfless work RDHs perform to keep their communities healthy. Prizes include wellness care packages and pampering essentials that encourage relaxation and self-care.

Colleagues, family and friends are invited to nominate outstanding RDHs beginning Sunday, October 1. All entries must include a response explaining why the nominee deserves recognition.

"TempMee is committed to recognizing the registered dental hygienists who work effortlessly to ensure the health of their patients," said Ed Thomas, co-founder and co-CEO of TempMee. "We understand the physical toll paid by professionals as they work to maintain our health. This award is a small token of our appreciation and symbol of our commitment to advocating for their wellbeing."

One grand prize winner will be selected to receive a package valued at $520 which includes a $300 Spa Finder gift card, $100 Amazon gift card, and a pampering gift set. Three additional finalists will be selected to receive a $154 value package including a $100 Spa Finder gift card and a Coastal Candle Collection gift.

Nominations will close Friday, October 27 at midnight EDT. Winners will be announced on Friday, November 3. For more information or to nominate a deserving RDH for the "TempMee Dental Hygienist Hero Award", visit lp.tmpmee.com/hygienehero.

For more information on TempMee, visit tempmee.com.

About TempMee

TempMee is a digital dental staffing marketplace that allows dental offices to contract directly with registered dental hygienists (RDH) and dental assistants to fill single day, short-term, or permanent positions. Launched in 2019 as a response to the growing staffing crisis in the dental industry, the app connects more than 15,000 dental offices with over 45,000 dental professionals. Thus far, the platform has filled over 100,000 shifts, paying over $36 million directly to dental professionals.

Since inception, childhood friends Cary Gahm and Edward Thomas, in collaboration with Deborah Simmons, RDH, have grown the Miami-based business from a bootstrapped startup to an institutional, investor-backed powerhouse with 120+ dedicated team members. In February 2022, TempMee received $4.1 million in venture capital funding for national expansion. For more information, visit https://tempmee.com/.

View original content:

SOURCE TempMee