SINGER/SONGWRITER STEPHEN SANCHEZ IN PARTNERSHIP WITH LENOVO AND INTEL EVO™ KICKS OFF THE LAUNCH OF HIS DEBUT ALBUM WITH ANGEL FACE: THE LIVE VISUAL ALBUM

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lenovo announces its partnership with multi-platinum breakthrough artist Stephen Sanchez to produce a cinematic live visual album, giving fans the opportunity to discover the electric and seductive story behind the genre-defining debut album Angel Face, out 9/22 via Mercury Records/Republic Records. This year's Limitless Possibilities campaign is the fifth year that Lenovo has worked with established and celebrated artists and musicians to help bring their creative visions to life.

The concert was filmed in Nashville with the latest Lenovo and Intel Evo technology, including the newly released Lenovo Yoga Book 9i and Lenovo Yoga 9i. As in years past, Lenovo is working with Universal Music Group For Brands, utilizing a team of experts to assist with creative concepting, overall execution around production and strategy.

The Lenovo Yoga Book 9i and Lenovo Yoga 9i will be critical tools throughout the creative and production process, seamlessly enabling Sanchez and Nashville-based production partners Evolve Studios to enhance their productivity and the final output – which is truly cinematic. Stephen and his core team pushed their creative boundaries in order to create an entirely unique performance experience. Fans will also get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look into the artistic direction and the technology used to bring his music to life.

Fans can tune in to watch the visual album on Tuesday, October 3rd at 8pm ET on Sanchez's YouTube channel.

"I'm so excited to be partnering with Lenovo to create this visual representation of my music," said Sanchez. "It's been so much fun to experiment with new ways to bring the world of Angel Face to life - I can't wait to take everyone behind the scenes with this livestream."

"At Lenovo, we are always looking for innovative and creative ways to showcase our mission and inspire the next generation of creators with the power of our technology," said Gerald Youngblood, Chief Marketing Officer, Lenovo North America. "Over the last several years we have showcased several artists and helped them to share their creative vision with their fans and the world. We are thrilled to partner with such a talented artist such as Stephen Sanchez and play a role in bringing his music to life."

About Stephen Sanchez

Stephen Sanchez has materialized at the forefront of popular culture with a sound that's as timeless as it is necessary for the times. It's easy to sway into the embrace of his breezy baritone stylings, warm guitar phrasing, and untouchable charisma. His music is also an eternal bright spot illuminated by a belief that the kind of romance and love we used to see on the silver screen is still possible. Barely in his twenties, the singer, songwriter, guitarist, and producer has already enchanted audiences everywhere. His breakout single "Until I Found You" went multi-platinum, vaulted into the Top 25 of the Billboard Hot 100, and generated over 2 billion streams powered by the original, piano version, and duet with gold-certified pop singer and songwriter Em Beihold. Most recently, the track became RIAA 3x Platinum Certified. He delivered much talked-about performances on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Late Night with Seth Meyers, and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Meanwhile, he also sold out successive headline tours and earned acclaim from Billboard, Consequence, and more. He was even invited by Sir Elton John to perform "Until I Found You" at Elton's last show ever headlining Glastonbury. Recently, his performance of the track was nominated for PUSH Performance of the Year at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. Now, he spins a story unlike anything you've ever heard (or seen) on his 2023 full-length debut, Angel Face [Mercury Records/Republic Records] introduced by the single "Be More," out now.

The record tells the tale of "The Troubadour Sanchez" a fictional musician who blew up in 1958 with "Until I Found You," lit up popular culture, and was tragically gunned down in 1964 after falling in love with a mob boss's girlfriend, Evangeline. However, his long-lost debut has been unearthed 59 years later in the form of Angel Face.

About Lenovo

Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a US$62 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #217 in the Fortune Global 500, employing 77,000 people around the world, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets.

About Universal Music Group For Brands

Leveraging the power of music and culture to accelerate business, UMG For Brands offers a unique global approach to making brands culturally relevant and brand marketing, with teams in 74 countries. Whether a brand is looking to shift perception, reach a new generation, boost sales or build loyalty; UMG For Brands helps define a brand's authentic voice in culture. Recent CLIO and Cannes Lions wins are a testament of the true synergy that can be achieved between culturally relevant artists and brands. Learn more at www.umgb.com.

