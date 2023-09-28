Atera Partners with Microsoft to Launch AI-Powered IT, a Disruptive New Industry Category in IT Management Software

Atera AI enables IT departments to 10X efficiencies, delivering unprecedented impact across entire organizations.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Atera , the cloud-based all-in-one remote monitoring and management (RMM) and Helpdesk, Ticketing, and Reporting platform for IT teams, today announced the launch of its new deep fusion with Microsoft Azure Open AI. The debut of this AI suite creates a new category in IT – artificial intelligence-powered IT, or "AIT" – that empowers IT teams to reach 10X operational efficiency, reduce time-to-resolution, and deliver better outcomes faster. This means that IT teams can now reduce response times from 1 hour to 3 seconds and improve average time-to-resolution from 4 hours to 10 minutes.

Atera is the developer of the first AI-powered IT platform (PRNewswire)

The new category was developed in partnership with Microsoft and made possible through a fusion with its Azure OpenAI Service, which enables customers to tap into the power of large-scale generative AI models. Through the integration with Azure OpenAI, customers gain access to cloud and computing infrastructure-security, reliability, compliance, data privacy, and built-in responsible AI capabilities.

"The impact that AI-powered IT has on the IT industry cannot be overstated," said Gil Pekelman, CEO of Atera. "Technicians can now focus on more high-value work. Before unveiling our AI suite, our platform helped to cut the amount of time those technicians spent managing IT by up to 50 percent. But since integrating Azure OpenAI into our platform, we have seen even more improvements on operational efficiency — up to 10 times the number of tickets are solved in a day."

AI-powered IT completely revamps the archaic, time-consuming processes that IT professionals are used to dealing with daily. AI-powered IT can be used to resolve up to 50 percent of tickets before they ‌even reach a technician as they empower end users to fix common problems independently, like password resets and blue screens.

Atera's AI deep integration supercharges every part of an IT team's and IT professional's daily tasks, ranging from automated ticket summaries and auto-generated responses to users, to AI-suggested solutions, intelligent insights, and scripts to run automations. The innovative platform sorts through billions of data points to give IT professionals the best possible solutions for their issues within only seconds.

"We live in an era where artificial intelligence technology can transform complex operations into simple processes," said Avi Yoshi, VP Technology at Microsoft. "Now we are thrilled to see companies like Atera use newly introduced capabilities, thanks to Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service, to empower employees to handle daily tasks and challenges more efficiently. We are pleased to partner with Atera to further empower IT professionals in their daily operations with generative AI capabilities using Azure."

Microsoft introduced Azure OpenAI Service to allow organizations to tap into the power of the world's most cutting-edge AI models backed by the enterprise capabilities of Azure. Atera was one of the few partners who accelerated quickly, going from ideation to-go-market with its Azure OpenAI Service integration in less than two weeks at the beginning of 2023.

To kick off the launch of Atera's AI suite and introduce the industry to AIT, Atera and Pekelman are setting off on a world tour in partnership with Microsoft. From October 10 through 22, Atera and Microsoft will visit tech hubs in London, Paris and Munich, then will travel across the pond to the United States, where they will be stopping in New York, Miami, Houston, and Los Angeles. For more information on how to get an up close and personal look at AIT in action, visit https://www.atera.com/ai-unveiled/.

Atera is the leader of AI-powered IT. The company has raised over $100 million from notable investors such as General Atlantic and K1 Investment Management, and has an impressive client roster including Remax, JD Sports, the American Automobile Association, and more.

For more information on AIT or Atera and its integration with Microsoft Azure Open AI Service, visit atera.com .

About Atera

Atera is the developer of the first AI-powered IT platform, which includes Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM), Helpdesk, Ticketing, and Reporting platform currently on the market. With more than 11,000 customers in over 105 countries, Atera's intuitive all-in-one platform offers IT professionals and businesses improved operational efficiency, seamless integrations, and end-to-end real-time visibility across multiple systems at industry-disruptive pricing. Atera's platform empowers IT teams of all sizes to maximize efficiency and drive growth and improvements while transforming to a streamlined remote work environment by analyzing over 60,000 data points per second, 24/7. To learn more, visit atera.com.

