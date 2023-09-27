Sonar Software Partners with Avalara to Automate Tax Compliance

FRISCO, Texas, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonar Software, an award-winning BSS and OSS solution for internet service providers, today announced it has partnered with Avalara , a leading provider of tax compliance automation software for businesses of all sizes.

Sonar Software is now part of Avalara's "Certified for AvaTax" program, which features integrations that perform at the highest level, providing the best possible customer experience. The integration between the two organizations allows internet service providers to automate the entire tax calculation and remittance process with a prebuilt connection between Sonar and AvaTax for Communications, simplifying tax compliance across a wide range of media and communications products.

By leveraging Sonar and Avalara, internet service providers can improve their regulatory FCC compliance and get more accurate tax determinations with automated tax calculation by jurisdiction, and complex tax-on-tax logic, all from within Sonar.

Using Sonar and Avalara together makes managing complex communications taxes easier with a centralized portal for transaction transparency. Internet service providers can define multiple levels of global or geographical taxes for specific services and build out tax zones and tax rates within Sonar to manage state, and local tax obligations, including communications taxes.

"The communication services industry is one of the most heavily taxed and regulated businesses, and we are excited to provide our customers with a seamless integration with AvaTax for Communications to alleviate the burden of tax compliance management," said Simon Westlake, CTO of Sonar Software.

Marshal Kushniruk, Executive Vice President of Global Partners at Avalara said, "Sonar Software understands the needs of its customers, and their newly certified integration with AvaTax for Communications reduces complexity for their customers in many ways. We understand that digitization of business processes is not an option, it is essential; we are proud to offer fast, accurate, and easy tax compliance solutions to our shared customers."

Sonar Software is now an Avalara Certified partner. Certified partners pass a series of criteria developed by Avalara to ensure the connector's performance and reliability, thereby helping mutual customers benefit from a seamless experience with Avalara's tax compliance solutions.

About Sonar Software Inc.

Sonar Software is a leading cloud-based provider of BSS & OSS solutions for internet service providers (ISPs). The platform offers a range of rich features that are mission-critical to the daily work of ISPs. Sonar is a scalable and fully integrated solution that helps service providers consolidate their data in one place for improved visibility, reduce dependency on multiple systems, and automate complex workflows for enhanced business efficiency and growth. Visit their website to learn more https://www.sonar.software

About Avalara, Inc.

Avalara makes tax compliance faster, easier, more accurate, and more reliable for 30,000+ business and government customers in over 90 countries. Tax compliance automation software solutions from Avalara leverage 1,200+ signed partner integrations across leading e-commerce, ERP, and other billing systems to power tax calculations, document management, tax return filing, and tax content access. Visit avalara.com to improve your compliance journey.

