Clear Channel Outdoor Waves Green Flag on Larger than Life Out of Home Spectaculars at the Westin Las Vegas Hotel Offering Mega Brand Visibility for Formula 1 and Beyond

Transformative New Displays Located Along F1 Vegas Grand Prix Track, Brands to Reach Record Breaking Number of Affluent Audiences & International Travelers

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE: CCO), one of the world's largest Out-of-Home (OOH) media providers, today announced it has partnered with the Westin Las Vegas Hotel & Spa to provide brands with three larger than life out of home (OOH) spectaculars to capture the attention of Las Vegas tourists as the Formula 1 Grand Prix comes to the city in November. Advertisers can take part in the excitement and opportunity to reach affluent audiences and international travelers at Formula 1 in addition to the upcoming Super Bowl in February 2024 and highly anticipated global conventions such as CES and NFR.

With Las Vegas set to host the most expensive Formula 1 Fan Experience in history from November 16-18, 2023 and with over 300,000 attendees expected at the three-day event, brands can take full advantage of the latest in cutting-edge digital signage with the 'Westin Spectacular Domination' assets which are strategically located on the track layout.

"Las Vegas is turning up the heat this winter as we are set to host the most coveted sports and entertainment events making our market the hottest destination for international travelers and highly affluent consumers," said Adam Barthelmess, president, CCOA-Las Vegas. "Our new digital spectaculars at the Westin offer advertisers premium visibility and they couldn't be ready at a more opportune time as the highly anticipated Formula 1 race is just two months away. Brands can captivate sophisticated consumers with these new jaw dropping displays in addition to executing a brand 'takeover' throughout the city. We are excited to work with our prestigious brand partners during what will be an unforgettable season here in Vegas."

Clear Channel Outdoor is one of the only out of home providers in the market that offers a comprehensive portfolio of media displays in the Las Vegas region which includes digital spectaculars, printed spectaculars/wallscapes, roadside digital, airport and traditional printed assets – allowing brands the opportunity to activate true market takeovers. Moreover, CCO's 500+ printed displays reach 92% of adults 18+ weekly (Geopath OOH Ratings June, 2021; Scarborough Release 1, 2022).

The three digital displays available via the Westin Spectacular Domination are:

The Vertical Digital Spectacular (46'h x 18'w) South Wallscape Spectacular (130'h x 200' x (x2)) East Wallscape Spectacular (130'h x 50'w)

Located 1.5 blocks from the Las Vegas Strip, the Westin Las Vegas Hotel & Spa is one of the top lodging destinations for Las Vegas business travelers. It is located on Flamingo Rd. which is a major roadway targeting tourists making their way towards The Strip. The Westin is a fantastic alternate hotel for travelers that want to be near the glitz and glam of the major casino properties.

About Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) is at the forefront of driving innovation in the out-of-home advertising industry. Our dynamic advertising platform is broadening the pool of advertisers using our medium through the expansion of digital billboards and displays and the integration of data analytics and programmatic capabilities that deliver measurable campaigns that are simpler to buy. By leveraging the scale, reach and flexibility of our diverse portfolio of assets, we connect advertisers with millions of consumers every month across more than 470,000 print and digital displays in 21 countries.

