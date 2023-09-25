GTNF 2023: SMOORE Takes Home the Golden Leaf Award and Presents Framework for Innovating Through Industry Challenges

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During the GTNF 2023, under the theme 'Change the conversation, Change the outcome,' SMOORE took home the Golden Leaf Award for the Innovation for VAPORESSO's product COSS. "COSS stands for Convenient Operating and Smart Supplying," explained SMOORE's Vice President Eve Wang in receiving the award.

Eve Wang (middle) receiving the Golden Leaf Award for Innovation for VAPORESSO COSS (PRNewswire)

In thanking the GLA judges, Wang promised Smoore would keep pushing forward and innovating.

The company's commitment to innovation was also demonstrated in Wang's keynote speech at GTNF.

She started by giving an overview of development of vapor products over the past 20 years and summarizing the biggest current challenges—preventing underage vaping and minimizing the environmental impact of vaping products.

According to Wang, SMOORE's framework for innovation in face of the challenges is vaping efficiency, which is a combination of atomization efficiency and power efficiency.

Atomization efficiency, she explained, translates into fully utilization of e-liquid for good taste, more puffs, and improvement in cost effectiveness. While power efficiency is increased energy density for reduced battery size and possible smaller devices. All together it is improving user experience and reducing environmental impact.

Eve Wang then shared and examined FEELM Max, FEELM Air, and Power Alpha's role in advancing vaping efficiency.

Wang concluded her speech by encouraging stakeholder to keep innovating, evolving the technology. Harness collaborations in innovation and social responsibility to realize a balanced solution between regulation and user experience.

Eve Wang (left) as moderator (PRNewswire)

Later in the afternoon, Rex Zhang, the Senior Strategy Director at SMOORE, joined the panelists for "A Research and Innovation Update on NGPs."

Zhang detailed SMOORE's advancements in sustainability and vaping efficiency. The company, he said, had reduced the amount of lithium materials in its vaporizers and increased the lifespan of its products, thus fewer products will be disposed, and disposed at a smaller volume.

Zhang also added the drive behind SMOORE's innovations. "I think the solution of best fit for society is a balance solution between regulations and user experience. SMOORE's mission 'Atomization Makes Life Better' aligns very well with this objective to continue to work on the R&D, improving it for bettering people's life."

Rex Zhang (third from left) as panelist (PRNewswire)

