Appellate Litigator & Former Federal Prosecutor Charles Fowler Rejoins McKool Smith

DALLAS, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- McKool Smith announced today that Charles Fowler has rejoined the firm as a Principal in Austin. His practice will focus on appeals, trials and critical motions in complex commercial and intellectual property litigation.

Mr. Fowler's return to McKool Smith supports the firm's growing appellate practice, which is dedicated to advising and representing clients before state and federal appellate courts.

"I look forward to working alongside my peers and reconnecting with my mentors," said Mr. Fowler. "I am especially excited to offer my years of government appeals and trials experience – from brief writing to advocacy – to support the firm's clients through the litigation lifecycle."

Mr. Fowler started his career in private practice with McKool Smith, where he was an Associate focusing on commercial litigation matters for more than six years. He then spent four years with the U.S. Department of Justice, specifically serving as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Central District of California (Los Angeles) and Western District of Texas (Austin). He was a member of the appellate section in both districts and handled appeals that often raised novel statutory and constitutional issues, supervised other AUSAs' appellate work, and advised trial AUSAs on legal issues. During his time, he also served in the Central District's General Crimes Section, where he handled all stages of felony prosecutions.

He has handled more than 75 federal appeals as lead counsel and presented 21 appellate oral arguments in the First, Fifth and Ninth Circuit. Additionally, Mr. Fowler has substantial trial experience in state and federal courts across the country.

"Charles' time as a former federal prosecutor, coupled with his history with the firm, makes him a natural fit for our growing appellate practice," said McKool Smith Chairman and Managing Principal David Sochia. "As we continue to build out this offering, it's increasingly important to seek attorneys, like Charles, who have relevant, yet diverse and unique trial and appellate experience."

Mr. Fowler started his legal career as a clerk for the Honorable Harris Hartz of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit. He received his B.B.A. with Texas A&M University and his J.D. with the University of Texas School of Law.

With 130 trial lawyers across offices in Austin, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Marshall, New York, and Washington, D.C., McKool Smith has established a reputation as one of America's leading trial firms. The firm has secured 14 nine-figure jury verdicts and 15 eight-figure jury verdicts, obtaining more VerdictSearch and The National Law Journal "Top 100 Verdicts" than any other law firm. These courtroom successes have earned McKool Smith critical acclaim and helped the firm become what The Wall Street Journal describes as "one of the biggest law firm success stories of the past decade." McKool Smith represents clients in complex commercial litigation, intellectual property, bankruptcy, insurance recovery, and white collar defense matters.

