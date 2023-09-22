The Covery's CEO Announces Personal Investment to Bring Wellness to Hometown Community

Tatum Crews, CEO of The Covery, has signed on to open her first location, bringing the innovative franchise to her hometown

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Covery, a boutique Wellness Spa brand offering a diverse collection of non-invasive therapies that work to strengthen both the mind and body, is thrilled to announce their newest location opening in the Sunshine State. This marks an exciting milestone for both the brand and its CEO, Tatum Crews, who is taking on this endeavor as she doubles down on her commitment with this personal investment of becoming a franchisee. The Covery is thrilled to continue their national expansion efforts and to bring restorative wellness to the Jacksonville area.

"As the CEO of The Covery Wellness Spa, I am committed to our vision of promoting health and well-being," said The Covery CEO, Tatum Crews. "By becoming a franchisee myself, I'm not just leading from the top, I'm diving into the heart of our mission. This decision reflects my unwavering belief in our brand's ability to transform lives, and I'm excited to be part of the journey towards a healthier and happier community in Jacksonville."

Crews has been in the corporate side of both the health and wellness and franchise industries for over 10 years. Her incredible background makes her perfectly primed to step into a new role as a franchisee in addition to her current position as CEO, and she plans to open her first location in Ponte Vedra by the end of Quarter 1 of 2024. With year-round sunshine and an abundance of outdoor activities and sports, Florida has the perfect conditions for athletes and fitness buffs to stay in shape, and The Covery is excited to step up to help the Jacksonville community relax and restore as they create a well-rounded wellness routine.

As we continue to see the fitness industry evolve and grow, The Covery has seen specific spiked interest in services like Oxygen Therapy, IV's, Peptides, and increased utilization of the brand's non-invasive recovery therapies. The brand is committed to staying up-to-date and offering their clients the most current and beneficial services to aide them in their health and wellness journeys as they find ways to implement restorative self-care into their daily lives.

"I'm thrilled to be taking on a new role within The Covery as a first-time franchisee," Crews continued. "I truly believe in the mission behind the brand, and this is a testament to the confidence I have in the systems and support we have put into place for our franchisees. I can't wait to bring The Covery to Jacksonville as we continue towards our goal of empowering communities across the nation with the tools needed to live a healthier and more balanced life."

The Covery Wellness Spa currently has 8 locations open, with 82 new franchises currently in development, as well as several resort and wellness licenses in place, with an estimated 100 locations sold by the end of 2023. As the brand continues its franchise expansion, it is actively seeking multi-unit franchise partners that are passionate about health and wellness and want to bring restorative therapies to new communities. The initial franchise fee is $39,500 for the first location. For more information about The Covery franchise opportunity, please visit: https://www.thecoveryfranchise.com/

The Covery is a destination for IMMERSIVE Wellness and Cellular Optimization. The Covery Wellness Spa offers Cold Therapy, Heat Therapy, PEMF, Compression, Lymphatic Drainage, IV Therapy, Peptide Therapy, Oxygen Therapy, Redlight, body contouring, and more. The Covery Wellness also offers a full blood profile program that allows them to prescribe a preventative plan of services. Our mission is to keep our members and communities healthy and productive through a variety of services for the Mind and Body. More than ever, Immunity and mental health are the key factors for a healthy lifestyle. At The Covery, we help you understand and formulate a plan to best boost your feelings of well-being and overall health. We believe that business and everyday life is a sport, and treating yourself to recovery is essential; because a healthy and rested mind and body will not only keep you in the game, it will keep you in the lead. For more information about The Covery please visit: https://thecovery.com/

