Reviver™ Joins Forces with Ford: Pioneering Vehicle Ownership with the RPlate Digital License Plate as a Ford Official Accessory Partner

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reviver, a technology company and developer of the digital license plate, has entered into an agreement with Ford Motor Company that will add the Reviver RPlate to the aftermarket offerings from more than 300 Ford dealerships in the states of Arizona, California and Michigan as an Official Ford Accessory Partner. As a result, Ford will be the first automaker in the world to offer digital license plate technology to its customers.

Under the agreement, the RPlate will be assigned a Ford part number. Drivers will be able to purchase the RPlate via catalog or at in-store merchandise and accessories departments at the dealers. In addition, sales of the RPlate will accrue to a dealer's account with Ford to generate credits based on volume.

"To be associated with a landmark brand in the automotive industry such as Ford is truly gratifying," said Reviver Founder & Chief Strategy Officer Neville Boston. "We are very proud to have met the rigorous requirements for the company's evaluation of potential suppliers and look forward to adding the innovations of digital license plate technology to their offerings."

The Reviver digital license plate is a connected vehicle platform for smart driving that offers a revolutionary approach to vehicle identification and ownership. By replacing traditional static metal plates with intelligent, digital displays, drivers can experience a new integration of technology and automotive excellence. This advanced solution enables a multitude of benefits, enhancing both convenience and functionality.

Reviver's digital license plates are not just a cosmetic upgrade; they are a testament to progress. Depending on the model, key features include personalized displays with custom messaging, location tracking, effortless registration renewal through a user-friendly mobile app, real-time alerts when the vehicle is moved, tamper-proof mounting, and robust anti-theft measures. Furthermore, these plates champion sustainability by eliminating the need for traditional metal plates, marking a significant stride toward a greener automotive future. Reviver offers both a battery-powered, user-installable model with a replaceable 5-year battery and a hard-wired, professionally installed version to cater to every driver's preference.

About Reviver

Reviver™ is a technology company on a mission to modernize the driving experience. As developer of the world's first digital license plate platform, Reviver products transform the license plate into a connected vehicle platform, enabling consumers and commercial businesses to digitize vehicle registration renewals and experience a growing set of personalization, convenience and safety features, all managed through a mobile or web app interface. Reviver digital license plates are legal for sale in Arizona, California and Michigan, along with Texas for commercial fleet vehicles. Ten additional states are in various stages of adoption. Founded in 2009, Reviver is headquartered in Northern California. For more information, visit www.reviver.com.

