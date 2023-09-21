Number One Best-Selling PanOxyl® 10% Acne Foaming Wash Wins Allure's Coveted 2023 "Best of Beauty" Award

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Laboratories, Inc. ("Crown") is proud to announce that the number one best-selling acne foaming wash in the United States*, PanOxyl® 10% Acne Foaming Wash, has been recognized with a 2023 Allure Best of Beauty Award in the Body category. The brand's hero Benzoyl Peroxide (BPO) acne wash pioneered the BPO consumer segment in the 1970s and continues to be a leader in the marketplace to this day.

This coveted designation is a result of an extensive deliberation process with over 300 products across 14 cosmetic categories – the expert panel of judges included some of the industry's most recognized skincare chemists, dermatologists, manicurists, makeup artists and Allure's all-star cast of experienced beauty editors.

"We are extremely proud to announce that PanOxyl's 10% BPO Acne Foaming Wash is being recognized yet again for its efficacy in the treatment of acne – especially from an institution as reputable as Allure," said Steve Gallopo, General Manager and Executive Vice President of Therapeutics at Crown. "The brand has always been a Dermatologist-favorite and it is exciting to see individuals from our loyal consumers to big Hollywood names are seeing that it really works. This award further solidifies PanOxyl's place as the industry 'gold standard' for BPO acne treatment."

By branding itself as The Acne Authority™, PanOxyl is reinforcing its commitment to consumers - empowering them through product and ingredient education so they can determine their most appropriate acne treatment routine. Most recently, Crown expanded its PanOxyl over-the-counter acne care portfolio with the introduction of adapalene and salicylic acid-based topicals, along with a novel bar soap format for increased ease of application.

PanOxyl 10% Acne Foaming Wash is available on Amazon and in retailers such as Walgreens, Target, CVS, Walmart and Rite Aid.

*Crown Laboratories, Inc. calculation based in part on data reported by NielsenIQ through its RMS Service for the Acne Category for the 52-week period ending 8/12/2023, for the total U.S. market, xAOC, according to the NielsenIQ standard product hierarchy. Copyright ©2023, Nielsen Consumer LLC.

About PanOxyl®

Known for its #1 selling acne wash in the U.S., PanOxyl offers a dermatologist recommended line of products designed to clear, treat, and prevent acne to reveal your best-looking skin. Always backed by science, PanOxyl has been used and trusted by millions around the world for the last 45 years. For more information about PanOxyl or its products, visit www.panoxyl.com.

About Crown Laboratories, Inc.

Crown, a privately held, fully integrated global skincare company, is committed to developing and providing a diverse portfolio of aesthetic, premium and therapeutic skincare products that improve the quality of life for its consumers throughout their skincare journey. An innovative company focused on skin science for life, Crown's unyielding pursuit of delivering therapeutic excellence and enhanced patient outcomes is why it has become a leader in Dermatology and Aesthetics. Crown has been listed on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies List for ten years and has expanded its distribution to over 44 countries. For more information, visit www.crownlaboratories.com.

