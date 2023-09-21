National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation Receives $1 Million Founding Donation from Anheuser-Busch

Medal of Honor recipient and Museum leadership accepts gift during St. Louis Cardinals pre-game ceremony, participates in a fireside chat with Anheuser-Busch employees

ARLINGTON, Texas, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anheuser-Busch, a leading American manufacturer and the country's largest brewer, announced a $1 million philanthropic donation to the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation (NMOHMF) to support construction of the new National Medal of Honor Museum in Arlington, Texas.

Medal of Honor recipient Britt Slabinski, Retired Master Chief Special Warfare Operator (SEAL), threw out the first pitch before the St. Louis Cardinals game against the Milwaukee Brewers. (PRNewswire)

Medal of Honor recipient Britt Slabinski, Retired Master Chief Special Warfare Operator (SEAL), and NMOHMF President and CEO Chris Cassidy accepted the gift from Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth last night during an on-field ceremony at Busch Stadium before the St. Louis Cardinals game against the Milwaukee Brewers. While in St. Louis, Slabinksi and Cassidy also participated in a fireside chat at the Anheuser-Busch headquarters with Whitworth on the values of the Medal and how they can be applied in everyday life.

Chris Cassidy, NMOHMF President and CEO, said: "For as long as there has been a Medal of Honor, Anheuser-Busch has been making a positive impact in their communities. Their generosity will help preserve the legacies of Medal of Honor recipients and inspire the next generation of Americans with their stories of leadership, courage, selflessness and love of country. We are deeply grateful for their support of our mission, and I enjoyed spending time with their team in St. Louis."

"Anheuser-Busch is incredibly proud to be a founding supporter of the National Medal of Honor Museum as part of our long-standing commitment to serving those who serve," said Brendan Whitworth, CEO of Anheuser-Busch. "This is just one more way that we can honor and recognize the servicemen and women who have sacrificed for our country, especially the more than 5,000 veterans who work at Anheuser-Busch. Thank you to all those who serve, and we look forward to celebrating the opening of this exceptional museum."

Retired Command Master Chief Slabinski was awarded the Medal of Honor for his service in the U.S. Navy SEALs during the Global War on Terror in Afghanistan. When his team's helicopter was forced by an enemy attack to make a crash landing during the battle of Takur Ghar Afghanistan on March 4, 2002, his actions aided in the defense of his team's position. For 14 hours, he protected the mountain position until the hill was secure and his team was extracted.

The National Medal of Honor Museum broke ground on March 25, 2022, and is slated to open its doors in early 2025 with more than 100,000 square feet of space, including 31,000 square feet dedicated to Exhibition Galleries telling the history of the Medal of Honor and the stories of the American heroes who earned it, such as Retired Command Master Chief Slabinski. The Museum also will have dedicated spaces for classrooms, meeting venues, symposiums, memorials and ceremonies.

To date, the NMOHMF has received tens of thousands of donations from donors from all 50 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, and a handful of other countries. The commitment from Anheuser-Busch will be delivered through the Anheuser-Busch Foundation over the next five years.

About the Museum and Monument: The National Medal of Honor Museum, Monument and Leadership Institute will inspire Americans by honoring and preserving the history of the highest military decoration awarded for valor in combat. Serving as a national landmark – and located in America's heartland in Arlington, Texas – the Museum will provide an unrivaled visitor experience and illustrate the historical thread of sacrifice, patriotism and courage that runs through all U.S. military service members, past and present. Beyond its state-of-the-art, interactive experiences, a critical part of the Museum's mission will be to use the stories of Medal of Honor recipients to inspire their fellow Americans and motivate them to be their best selves.

A National Monument in Washington, D.C., will commemorate the service and sacrifice of the bravest and most decorated members of the U.S. Armed Forces. To be located in the nation's capital, it will give all Americans the opportunity to reflect on the courage and patriotism that safeguard freedom and democracy.

About Anheuser-Busch: At Anheuser-Busch, our purpose is to create a future with more cheers. We are always looking to serve up new ways to meet life's moments, dream big to move our industry forward, and make a meaningful impact in the world. We hope to build a future that everyone can celebrate, and everyone can share. For more than 165 years, Anheuser-Busch has carried on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. Today, we own and operate more than 120 facilities, including breweries, wholesaler distribution centers, agricultural facilities and packaging plants, and have more than 18,000 colleagues across the United States.

We are home to several of America's most loved beer and beyond beer brands, including Michelob ULTRA, Cutwater Spirits, Stella Artois, Budweiser and Bud Light as well as a number of regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry. From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry-leading sustainability efforts, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

