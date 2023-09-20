Appian is Transforming Business Registrations and Services in the Texas Secretary of State's Office

Business services division launches new trademarks application in just 7 weeks

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) today announced its partnership with the Texas Secretary of State's Business Services & Public Filings Division to accelerate end-to-end process automation in government operations . This partnership aims to transform the entire lifecycle of business registrations and secure transactions in the state of Texas, replacing the existing system with the Appian AI Process Platform . The Business Services Division deployed their first Appian application for trademark registration in just seven weeks.

The Texas Secretary of State's Business Services Division, responsible for managing critical records and facilitating business and economic development, embarked on a comprehensive evaluation of commercial off-the-shelf software and low-code platforms to find a solution for end-to-end process automation. After a thorough assessment, Appian emerged as the partner of choice for the new system, replacing the legacy system of record.

Appian's AI process automation platform powered by data fabric will enable the Texas Secretary of State's Business Services Division to design and automate the statutory forms, workflows, and interfaces required to handle various aspects of business registrations and disparate ancillary filings and services. This includes trademarks registration, notary services, UCC filings, and more. The partnership with Appian will modernize user experiences for the general public, business owners, third-party business administrators, and in-house staff.

"We are honored to partner with the Texas Secretary of State and to enable the division to create modern, intuitive user experiences and automate complex workflows, streamlining the entire process and improving efficiency for citizens and businesses alike," said Vishal Hanjan, Industry Lead, US State & Local Government, Appian. "Together, we are shaping the future of government operations and driving an AI-powered productivity revolution that will set the standard for other states and government institutions."

The Appian Platform is built on an enterprise-ready AI architecture that provides a flexible, future-proof, and trusted platform for state and local governments. Appian is also working with the Texas Department of Public Safety to improve contracting and program management and the Texas Workforce Commission to modernize funding eligibility. To learn more, visit https://ap.pn/3NdXtzU .

