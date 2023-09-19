enVerid Systems Launches HLR 100C for Packaged Rooftop Units to Cut HVAC Costs and Carbon Emissions

Revolutionary compact design fits inside standard roof curbs from leading HVAC manufacturers

WESTWOOD, Mass., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- enVerid Systems, a leading provider of solutions to reduce the cost and carbon emissions of heating, ventilating, and air conditioning buildings, announced today the HLR 100C, the newest addition to enVerid's family of HVAC Load Reduction® (HLR®) products. The HLR 100C is engineered to fit inside standard roof curbs from leading HVAC manufacturers, making it easy for packaged rooftop units (RTUs) to be designed or replaced with smaller tonnage systems that cost less and consume less energy. The HLR 100C is ideal for a wide range of building types that utilize packaged RTUs including schools, commercial offices, medical offices, outpatient clinics, public assembly spaces, retail stores, and restaurants.

enVerid Systems expands its award-winning HVAC Load Reduction family with the HLR 100C, a compact sorbent filtration module that fits inside standard roof curbs and works with any rooftop unit (RTU). (PRNewswire)

Reference designs are available for Daikin and Trane packaged RTUs, and we will offer more reference designs.

"Our partners are eager for new ways to deliver on building owners' escalating needs to reduce the cost and increase the efficiency of their HVAC systems," said Christian Weeks, CEO of enVerid Systems. "The HLR 100C meets these demands for the packaged rooftop market in a highly differentiated way that will help our partners create more value for building owners and grow their market share. We have reference designs available for Daikin and Trane packaged rooftop units, and we will offer more reference designs in the future."

The HLR 100C expands the range of new and existing buildings that can benefit from enVerid's award-winning Sorbent Ventilation Technology® (SVT®), which filters harmful contaminants from indoor air so that indoor air quality can be maintained with less outside air ventilation. Reducing outside air ventilation reduces equipment sizing requirements to save on first costs, lowers ventilation energy use to support energy efficiency and decarbonization goals, and makes buildings more resilient to polluted outside air. The HLR 100C can be applied on any commercial building where packaged rooftop units are being designed or replaced.

A leader in bringing the advantages of Sorbent Ventilation Technology to engineers and building owners, Daikin, the world's number one air conditioning company, is a proponent of enVerid's HLR products. Jim Macosko, vice president of product marketing and applications at Daikin Applied, said, "Last year we integrated SVT in our larger packaged rooftop system and semi-custom air handlers, and we are seeing good market adoption from these products. Now, with the HLR 100C, SVT can also be easily integrated into our smaller packaged rooftop systems. Besides being the only manufacturer to integrate SVT into our air handlers and rooftops, Daikin now has the most comprehensive offering to help the industry cost effectively achieve building decarbonization and electrification goals."

Daikin will be the first company to employ an HLR 100C with installations underway of two HLR 100C modules inside roof curbs at its Design Center in Lynbrook, Long Island. Darren Sheehan, Vice President, VRV & Commercial Products at Daikin Comfort Technologies, said, "We utilized an HLR 100M at our Daikin Comfort Design Center in Lynbrook, New York with good results and now are in the process of adding HLR 100C modules, which easily integrate with our rooftop systems. The new HLR 100C allows design engineers another way to package with Daikin's VRV heat pumps and airside products to offer our customers cost-effective, energy efficient HVAC solutions."

In addition to Daikin, enVerid has worked with select Trane offices to create a simple HLR 100C integration option for Trane Precedent® rooftop units. Trane Florida has led this effort and recently secured their first win utilizing the HLR 100C in Florida. This early win continues the successful track record that Trane Florida has achieved with enVerid's existing products that serve the applied airside market to deliver first cost savings, ongoing energy savings, and improved indoor air quality. The integration of HLR 100C in Trane Precedent units will significantly expand the addressable market for Trane offices that carry enVerid's products.

The HLR 100C, like enVerid's other HLR products, uses SVT to remove all the ASHRAE-defined contaminants of concern from indoor air so that HVAC load and ventilation energy use can be reduced by safely recirculating indoor air. Each HLR 100C can offset 3-15 tons of peak cooling load and reduce HVAC energy use by up to 40 percent. The payback period for the HLR 100C, including installation costs, ranges from immediate to under five years, depending on climate zone, energy rates, operating hours, and utility incentives. The HLR 100C can also be used to earn up to six LEED points for optimized energy performance and up to three LEED points for innovation and environmental quality using the U.S. Green Building Council's new pilot credit EQpc165.

The HLR 100C is available through enVerid's manufacturer representatives for the plan and spec market and through manufacturer representatives and energy services companies for the owner direct service retrofit market. The HLR 100C is available in a variety of curb configurations compatible with most standard rooftop units. Reference designs are currently available for Daikin's light commercial rooftop units and Rebel® commercial packaged rooftop systems, and Trane Precedent® rooftop units.

Sorbent Ventilation Technology, the core technology behind all HLR products, is also available as a factory option in Daikin Applied America's Rebel Applied Packaged Rooftop System, Vision® Semi-Custom Indoor Air Handler, and Skyline® Semi-Custom Outdoor Air Handler.

With the addition of the HLR 100C, enVerid now offers four HLR products for a wide range of new and existing building applications. In 2019, the HLR 200M received the AHR Expo Product of the Year Award and in 2021, the HLR 100M was named Product of the Year in the HVAC category by the readers of Consulting-Specifying Engineer. To learn more about the full suite of HLR products, visit the enVerid product page.

About enVerid Systems, Inc.

enVerid Systems' award-winning Sorbent Ventilation Technology® (SVT®) reduces the cost and carbon emissions of heating, ventilating, and air conditioning commercial buildings and increases their resiliency to polluted outside air. SVT delivers these benefits by filtering harmful contaminants from indoor air so that indoor air quality can be maintained with less outside air ventilation, which is energy intensive and expensive to condition and may be polluted. Reducing outside air requirements enables building owners to install smaller, less expensive HVAC systems that use less energy and to operate existing HVAC systems more energy efficiently. SVT is available in systems sold by leading HVAC manufacturers such as Daikin and Oxygen8 and in enVerid's HVAC Load Reduction® (HLR®) modules, which can be easily integrated with HVAC systems from any manufacturer. Over 1,000 HVAC systems with SVT have been designed into commercial, academic, and government buildings globally over the past ten years in full compliance with ASHRAE Standard 62.1 and the International Mechanical Code. SVT can also be used to earn LEED and WELL points. For more information, visit enverid.com.

enVerid Logo (PRNewsfoto/enVerid Systems) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE enVerid Systems