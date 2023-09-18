Founders Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Dany Garcia and Dave Rienzi

Introduce ZOA's New Line of Pre-Workout Powder

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZOA Energy, the better-for-you energy drink, is introducing an unrivaled product to its impressive lineup. ZOA+ Powder – the 5-in-1 advanced formula pre-workout supplement designed to deliver maximum performance and mental focus – will set an uncompromising benchmark for innovative fitness standards. The all-new powder is now available exclusively at ZOAEnergy.com and Amazon.

New NSF Certified ZOA+ Powder | Fruit Punch, Wild Berry, Cherry Lime (PRNewswire)

ZOA Energy Launches Revolutionary Supplement, ZOA+ Powder

Formulated by ZOA Energy Co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer, Dave Rienzi, ZOA+ Powder promises a superior fitness experience. This collaboration is championed by Rienzi's dedicated co-founders and fitness-forward professionals, including Dwyane "The Rock" Johnson, Chief Energy Officer; Dany Garcia, Chief Visionary Officer; and John Shulman, Chief Positivity Officer.

"This launch represents a remarkable stride for ZOA energy, as we reshape the standards of excellence in the fitness industry and beyond," explains Dave Rienzi, Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer. "Throughout the development process, I personally tested for performance and taste, and would not let the powders leave my gym until we optimized them just right for our ZOA Warriors, ensuring that every ingredient in the product offers functional benefits. This product features a one-of-a-kind Nitric Oxide support formula that sets us apart in the market today, all aimed at maximizing athlete performance in the gym."

With its meticulously crafted blend of ingredients, ZOA+ Powder caters to the evolving needs of today's discerning athletes, providing a powerful combination of nitric oxide and training support, natural caffeine, and electrolytes, while promoting focus for a maximum performance workout.

To support high-intensity workouts: Beta Alanine, Betaine Anhydrous and CON-CRET ® Creatine HCL

For focus: L-Tyrosine, Alpha GPC, and Gingko biloba

For unleashed flavor: Fruit Punch, Wild Berry, and Cherry Lime

"ZOA+ Powder is a one-of-a-kind, pre-workout drink that is truly a game changer. ZOA+ is a five-in-one advanced pre workout supplement that's formulated to help disrupt your world in a positive way and maximize your full potential," declares Dwayne Johnson, Co-Founder and Chief Energy Officer. "I'm also proud to say that ZOA+ is officially NSF Certified for Sport, which means athletes at any level, across any field of sports, including those overseen by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) can have peace of mind that when they use ZOA+ powder, they are using a safe and trustworthy product, which is of the utmost importance to me and my co-founders."

The newly launched ZOA+ Powder is NSF Certified for Sport – an elite certification very few products can claim within the fitness-focused industry. This significant certification guarantees athletes and fitness enthusiasts a product of unparalleled quality and safety. Rigorous testing for banned substances and contaminants instills trust and confidence in its reliability. Beyond a mere seal of approval, ZOA+ Powder's NSF certification reflects the brand's unwavering commitment to providing a premium, trustworthy supplement that empowers athletes to maximize their performance with complete peace of mind. At the forefront of the market, ZOA+ Powder sets a new standard, allowing athletes to unleash their full potential fearlessly.

This thoughtfully designed formula single-handedly addresses several pre-workout powder benefits, including maximum physical performance, sustained energy levels and focus, and hydration support, making ZOA+ Powder an essential companion in any workout regimen.



"ZOA is a relentless force, driven to energize the world and empower people to embrace life to the fullest," says Dany Garcia, Co-Founder and Chief Visionary Officer. "ZOA+ Powder signifies our momentum and commitment to elevating the ZOA experience for our valued consumers. We are setting the pace for what lies ahead, unlocking unparalleled potential and making every step towards a more energized future."

ZOA+ pre-workout powder is available exclusively on ZOAEnergy.com and Amazon. ZOA Energy drinks are available nationwide at major U.S. retailers, such as Costco, Walmart, Publix, and more.

About ZOA Energy

ZOA Energy is here to activate the world's potential: giving people the fuel they need to show up as their best selves. Developed by strength and conditioning coach, Dave Rienzi; global icon and businessman, Dwayne Johnson; global entrepreneur and chairwoman, Dany Garcia; and entrepreneur and investor, John Shulman, ZOA is taking the category to new heights. The ZOA portfolio features both better-for-you energy drinks and a pre-workout supplement––all of which are made with high-quality ingredients, natural flavors and colors, and natural caffeine from green tea and green coffee for clean energy. For more information, please visit ZOAEnergy.com. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

ZOA+ Powder (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ZOA Energy