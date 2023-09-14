White House Highlights The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's Efforts to Bring Clinical Trials and Treatment Innovation to Diverse and Underrepresented Communities Nationwide in Alignment with the Biden-Harris Administration's Cancer Moonshot

LLS's Investment in Leading-Edge Research Aims to Accelerate Treatment Innovation and Expand Equitable Access to Treatments to Increase the Quality of Life and Survival Rates for All Blood Cancer Patients

RYE BROOK, N.Y., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS), the largest nonprofit dedicated to creating a world without blood cancers, is proud to be recognized by the White House Cancer Moonshot for its investment and efforts to promote health equity in the latest Cancer Moonshot Fact Sheet released yesterday by the White House.

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society is making major investments in solutions to advance equitable access to cancer care.

From the White House Fact Sheet:

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) will invest more than $17 million to bring clinical trials and treatment innovation to diverse and underrepresented communities across the country. For example, LLS is expanding its Influential Medicine Providing Access to Clinical Trials (IMPACT) Research Grant Program to include seven major, geographically diverse cancer centers and surrounding local cancer care delivery settings, to bring blood cancer treatment studies into more communities. As part of the investment, LLS's Equity in Access Research Program will spend $2.5 million in the next year to initiate multi-year studies addressing systemic, institutional, clinician, and patient-related barriers to trial participation. In the next five years, LLS aims to improve the speed of innovation and expand equitable access to treatments that have the potential to increase blood cancer patients' quality of life and survival.

The ideal timing of this information from the White House during Blood Cancer Awareness Month is amplifying LLS's dedication to ensuring that all blood cancer patients and survivors have access to the care they need, when they need it. But for too many patients, this does not happen. As demonstrated in the latest Cancer Moonshot Fact Sheet, LLS is making major investments in solutions to advance equitable access to care.

Through the Influential Medicine Providing Access to Clinical Trials (IMPACT) program, LLS seeks to bring clinical trials to patients. The overall goal is to expand trial access by having clinical trial participation occur mainly at local community oncology centers.

LLS's Equity in Access Research Program aims to generate new evidence that can guide policy reform and changes in healthcare practice, in order to mitigate the impact of social, economic and environmental disadvantages and reduce barriers to care.

The programs highlighted are just two examples of many ways in which LLS is working to make a difference in the lives of those affected by blood cancer. In addition to investing in research, LLS also provides free, personalized support and advocates for policies at the state and federal levels that eliminate barriers to cancer care.

