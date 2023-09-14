Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation Announces the Separate Trading of its Ordinary Shares and Warrants, Commencing September 15, 2023

SUMMIT, N.J., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation ("KVAC") announced today that, commencing September 15, 2023, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering completed on July 27, 2023 may elect to separately trade the ordinary shares of KVAC and the warrants in such units on The Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq").

The ordinary shares and warrants that are separated will trade on Nasdaq under the symbols "KVAC" and "KVACW" respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol "KVACU." Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, KVAC's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into ordinary shares and warrants.

The units were initially offered by KVAC in an underwritten offering. EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC ("EF Hutton") and Brookline Capital Markets, a division of Arcadia Securities, LLC acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on July 24, 2023. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained, when available, from EF Hutton, Attn: Syndicate Department, 590 Madison Ave., 39th Floor, New York, New York 10022, by telephone at (212) 404-7002, by fax at (646) 861-4697, or by email at syndicate@efhuttongroup.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, including the successful consummation of KVAC's initial public offering and search for an initial business combination, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. KVAC expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in KVAC's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

