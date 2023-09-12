OTG Reinforces Executive Leadership Team with Appointment of Raffaele Piarulli as Chief Operating Officer and Michael Mullaney as Executive Vice President of Business Development

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OTG, the hospitality group responsible for transforming the airport dining experience across North America, today announces the appointments of Raffaele Piarulli as Chief Operating Officer ("COO") and Michael Mullaney as Executive Vice President ("EVP") of Business Development. These key leadership hires mark a notable step change in OTG's continued growth and prosperity as a leader in the hospitality industry.

"I am thrilled to welcome Raffaele Piarulli and Michael Mullaney to the team as Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President of Business Development," said Rick Blatstein, CEO of OTG. "As OTG continues to expand, we recognize the need to strengthen our leadership to be able to sustain as well as evolve our standards of excellence. Both Raffaele and Michael's exceptional industry experience and fresh perspectives will play a pivotal role in meeting the demands of OTG's growth, while achieving our forward-looking goals. We look forward to their valuable contributions ahead."

Piarulli will assume the responsibilities of COO from OTG's previous President & COO, Aaron Kling, who will continue to serve as President of the company. These responsibilities include overseeing all business operations, as well as developing and executing strategies to optimize efficiency, enhance guest experiences, and drive revenue growth. The Italy-native's experience includes an impressive 15-year track record in the food and beverage industry, where he began his career as a part-time cashier at Eataly while pursuing a degree in Physics and Engineering at the Politecnico University of Torino, before climbing the ranks to Chief Operating Officer.

Piarulli's career journey is marked by his success scaling and building brand awareness for the Eataly business – from managing all core functions within the organization to expanding its footprint across the United States and Canada. His tenure with the Italian market and restaurant concept has ultimately shaped his dynamic leadership style, making him the ideal candidate to scale OTG's operations while guiding and motivating a diverse range of talent and teams.

"What attracted me to OTG is its unique ability to deliver an uncompromising hospitality experience to its guests, and this experience just happens to take place in an airport," shares Piarulli. "OTG's commitment to quality and curation, in a space where hospitality is perceived to be underprioritized or scarce, has afforded the company an exciting runway ahead. I'm honored to be playing a new role in the impact OTG continues to make on the traveler experience."

Mullaney, a distinguished leader in the aviation industry, brings over three decades of experience to OTG with an extensive background in concession planning, airport revenue management, retail and dining concession operations, and airport development. His role as EVP of Business Development will encompass identifying and capitalizing on new opportunities, partnerships, and markets to drive the growth and expansion of the OTG business and its airport operations.

Mullaney's acclaimed career trajectory includes his most recent position as CEO and President of Fraport USA, where he maximized market positioning for the airport-concessions developer via transparency-driven leadership. His longstanding commitment to developing future leaders within the aviation industry is also reflected through his service as an Advisory Board member at his alma mater, the Florida Institute of Technology's College of Aeronautics, where he earned a degree in Aviation Management and Flight.

"It's been a longtime dream to merge my passion for this industry with a true industry disruptor like OTG," said Mullaney. "My career-defining desire to explore travel and aviation's countless possibilities aligns perfectly with OTG's unwavering commitment to elevating the passenger-terminal relationship, and I'm thrilled to play a role in this exciting time of growth for the company."

The addition of Piarulli and Mullaney marks a crucial step in fortifying OTG's leadership team for the future. Alongside the remarkable dedication of its 5,000+ Crew members, these two new talents will contribute to driving OTG's mission forward, creating a brighter future for both the company and the hundreds of millions of passengers OTG serves annually.

About OTG

OTG develops and operates restaurants, retail markets, and food halls in airports throughout North America. With more than 350 locations across 23 terminals in 11 of the world's busiest travel hubs, OTG continues to elevate the passenger-terminal relationship by merging state-of-the-art technology with farm-to-terminal dining, award-winning cuisine, carefully curated food and retail options, world-class hospitality, and a striking redesign of the terminal space. Founded in Philadelphia in 1996, OTG serves hundreds of millions of passengers annually. For more information, visit www.otgexp.com.

