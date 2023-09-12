Just Released: RISMedia's 2023 Ultimate Agent and Broker Playbook

NORWALK, Conn., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RISMedia, the leading independent source for real estate news and information, is pleased to announce the release of its 2023 Ultimate Agent and Broker Playbook.

This report provides strategies that will help new and experienced agents gain new clients, win listings, spur sales and master technology.

CTA: READ REPORT

As the real estate market began to slow down this past winter, RISMedia took the playbook concept to a whole new level, creating focused content to help residential real estate professionals tackle the challenges that were thrown their way. In this exclusive report, we condensed our most-read playbook segments, summarizing the most salient points to benefit new and experienced agents alike.

Mission-Critical Topics Covered Include:

Relationship-Building: Mastering the one-on-one dynamic that leads to trust, acknowledgement of expertise and long-term relationships.

Gaining an Edge: Perfecting the profession's ways and means to excel regardless of market trends or conditions.

Technology: Utilizing every possible new and established product to spur sales, promote your brand and save time.

Selling Strategies: Proven action plans for how to proceed in all kinds of situations that lead to closings.

To read this report, you must be a member of RISMedia's Premier. RISMedia's Premier offers the exclusive information and insights necessary for real estate professionals to achieve unparalleled success, including investigative journalism, business development strategies, exclusive research and monthly in-depth reports like this one. Gain a deeper understanding of complex industry trends through practical breakdowns and actionable takeaways with RISMedia's Premier Reports.

For more information, visit www.rismedia.com/premier .

