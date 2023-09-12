Hisense Brings Consumers with A Scenario-driven Home Cinema Experience

QINGDAO CHINA, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, the global consumer electronics and appliances corporation showcased its conception of scenario-driven and user-centric in product innovations at the world's largest trade show IFA 2023, and demonstrated its latest Laser TV lineup to bring a next-gen home cinematic experience to consumers around the world.

Flagship TriChroma Laser TV L9H

The flagship Hisense L9H Laser TV is equipped with a 100 inch, or 120 inch super-size screen. Carrying Dolby Vision and Dolby Amos, the TV will bring an immersive visual and audio experience into the living room, and will take home entertainment to a new level. It offers 107% of the BT.2020 set of color specifications, making it even wider than the colour gamut required for HDR. Laser light source enables more true-to-life picture performance, and its eye-friendly design brings comfortable viewing come into your living room. Early this month, the L9H Laser TV is recognized as Best of Show Winner at CEDIA EXPO 2023.

Laser Cinema PL1H

With a growing emphasis on versatility and accommodating a range of home theater experiences, the PL1H Laser Cinema offers a versatility of picture sizes, spanning 80 to 120 inches and offering the option for consumers to choose their preferred screen. With 4K resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10, 2200 Lumens Brightness, together with an ALR screen, it ensures a bright, vivid, and colorful viewing experience and faithfully recreates a world of incredible color, depth, and detail. With this entertainment solution, every room can be turned into a cinema.

Mini Projector C1

The Hisense Laser Mini Projector is the doorway to portable, intelligent, and flexible home cinema, which immerses the customer in a world of visual beauty whenever and wherever. With a display that ranges from 65 to 300 inches and the first Dolby Vision certification for tiny projectors in the world, the C1 model, which represents the pinnacle of its capabilities, offers a visual feast. The JBL unique built-in speaker system delivers top-notch sound quality, to elevate the sound experience.

Hisense aims to provide the best choice of large screen TV experiences into the consumer's home. Based on the revolutionary technology in Laser TVs, led with Hisense's 8K Laser TV and a comprehensive layout of display technology and smart home appliances, Hisense is now taking a scenario-driven approach to every product that is produced, with these being made and upgraded to meet consumer needs for more intelligent and user-friendly products and services, bringing the best display solution and incredible viewing experience to consumer's life.

