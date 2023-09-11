DeepIntent Launches DeepIntent Copilot, AI-Powered Recommendations and Insights to Usher in New Intelligent DSP

Leveraging unique connected datasets from across DeepIntent's platform, DeepIntent Copilot provides actionable insights and recommendations focused on achieving healthcare-specific KPIs



NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare advertising technology leader DeepIntent announced the launch of DeepIntent Copilot , a groundbreaking step toward more integrated and intelligent healthcare advertising using connected artificial intelligence (AI). Seamlessly bridging media spend and clinical outcomes , Copilot is a new tool that works alongside marketers to offer actionable insights and recommendations that optimize marketing decisions and drive more relevant connections with patients and healthcare providers (HCPs) across the path to prescription.

Driven in part by digital access, patients are now active participants in their health journey, offering pharma marketers more opportunities to activate cohesive, data-driven strategies across patients and their HCPs. However, that data is often siloed within numerous point solutions, which makes it challenging for brands to know they're reaching the right HCP and patient audiences with maximum efficiency and performance. Additionally, their investments are equally fragmented across various channels and partners, each with nuances that often result in measurements that are too delayed to be actionable.

DeepIntent's unique ability to connect data across planning, activation, and measurement has already begun to solve these challenges. DeepIntent Copilot builds on this foundation using generative and connected AI to create an interactive experience that surfaces meaningful insights and recommendations based on real-time media data tied to clinical outcomes. The result is a platform that empowers healthcare marketers to streamline campaign activation and focus their media investments on the audiences and strategies that drive measurable growth and ultimately improve patient outcomes.

Examples of DeepIntent Copilot driving performance and efficiency include:

Pre-optimizing campaigns with audience recommendations that maximize performance against specific goals, like audience quality and verified patient reach

Maximizing media investment during activation with campaign and channel insights rooted in real-world clinical outcomes

Generating recommendations to traders for enhancing scale and performance for HCP and patient campaigns

Evaluating the value of millions of ad opportunities per second and prioritizing those that drive higher AQ and increase scripts

"AI remains artificial unless you have fully integrated data and solution connectivity, which DeepIntent's platform provides. DeepIntent Copilot marks the dawn of a new category of DSP: an intelligent DSP which supercharges all existing advantages of a healthcare DSP with AI. Our platform already allowed marketers to do it all in one place. By having AI everywhere, we simplify campaign planning and reduce the time required to achieve positive ROI by giving marketers and their agencies the tools they need to be dynamic. This allows them to detect and anticipate changes in the marketplace and adapt their campaigns and strategies in real-time," said Chris Paquette, Founder and CEO of DeepIntent.

About DeepIntent

With a core belief that advertising technology can measurably improve the lives of patients, DeepIntent is leading the healthcare advertising industry into the future. Built purposefully for the healthcare industry, the DeepIntent Healthcare Advertising Platform is proven to drive higher audience quality and script performance with patented technology and the industry's most comprehensive health data. DeepIntent is trusted by 600+ pharmaceutical brands and all the leading healthcare agencies to reach the most relevant healthcare provider and patient audiences across all channels and devices. For more information, visit DeepIntent.com or find us on LinkedIn .

