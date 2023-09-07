PHILLIPS LYTLE ANNOUNCES DOUGLAS W. DIMITROFF NAMED MANAGING PARTNER

Buffalo-based law firm with national reach appoints new leader starting January 1 with plans to sustain recent rapid growth

BUFFALO, N.Y., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Phillips Lytle LLP announced it has appointed Douglas W. Dimitroff, a longtime partner with the firm, to become its new managing partner. Building on a 33-year career with Phillips Lytle during which he has made an impact across multiple markets and several critical industries, Mr. Dimitroff will take over for Kevin M. Hogan who has served as managing partner since 2017, successfully guiding the firm through a period of rapid growth and hiring.

Douglas W. Dimitroff (PRNewswire)

Phillips Lytle announced it has appointed Douglas W. Dimitroff , a longtime partner, to become its new managing partner.

"I am truly honored to lead this exceptional firm and continue our longstanding commitment to our clients, colleagues and community," Mr. Dimitroff said. "Since joining Phillips Lytle, the firm has empowered me to deliver the highest levels of client service, inspire teams to exceed ambitious goals, and strengthen the communities where we live and work. In essence, that's the Phillips Lytle Way — which will remain a hallmark of my tenure as managing partner. Kevin Hogan has been a tremendous leader for our firm, and I hope to build on his impact. Even with this transition, he thoughtfully created an excellent moment for a new managing partner to seamlessly step in and sustain our success."

"When I informed our firm's partners in early July that this would be my last year as managing partner, it certainly wasn't an easy decision, but I recognized our unique opportunity to transition to new leadership," Mr. Hogan said. "Now that we have successfully implemented and advanced our strategic development plan, prepared a new generation of leaders across practice areas and offices, and cultivated record growth in business and hiring, we've built an enduring foundation of stability and strength. It's the perfect platform for Doug Dimitroff to build on all we've accomplished and take Phillips Lytle to even greater heights."

When he starts his new role as managing partner January 1, Mr. Dimitroff will bring a track record as a respected legal counselor, industry entrepreneur and community advocate. His practice in telecommunications, commercial real estate and public-private partnership has gained national recognition and is trusted by global Fortune 500 firms and influential regional companies. He previously led Phillips Lytle's prominent Land, Environment and Energy Practice Group, which has been involved in some of the most high-profile projects across the firm's office locations.

Among the highlights of his legal career, Mr. Dimitroff launched and built Phillips Lytle's Telecommunications Practice, starting it himself with just a few clients and growing it to serve a wide range of national companies with specialized, sought-after expertise in transactions and infrastructure development. Mr. Dimitroff served as a committee chair with the Federal Communications Commission in Washington, D.C., and earlier this year, the Telecommunications Practice earned elite national acclaim when it was ranked in The Legal 500, which highlights practice teams who are providing the most cutting-edge and innovative counsel to clients globally. This entrepreneurial endeavor was driven by Mr. Dimitroff's leadership, which has also been critical to the firm's entrance and emergence in two of its growth markets. He previously served as the Albany, New York office leader, and currently is the Washington, D.C. office leader.

A highly regarded community ambassador and business advocate, Mr. Dimitroff serves as chair of Invest Buffalo Niagara, the regional economic development organization for Western New York, and he is a board member and founder of the New York State Wireless Association. Mr. Dimitroff earned his law degree cum laude from the State University of New York at Buffalo Law School and his bachelor's degree from the University of Rochester.

"We conducted a thorough search for a new managing partner, identifying and interviewing several remarkable Phillips Lytle partners," said Deborah A. Doxey, Phillips Lytle partner and chair of the firm's Governing Committee. "Doug Dimitroff emerged as our choice to lead the firm, thanks to the exceptional blend of skills and experiences he brings to the role as well as his commitment to advance our strategic priorities. We're grateful to Kevin Hogan for his selfless service and outstanding leadership as managing partner, and we're looking forward to supporting Doug as he prepares to take on the role in January."

As managing partner, Mr. Hogan spearheaded Phillips Lytle's efforts to create and implement a long-term strategic plan to guide the business in the years ahead. As part of this wide-ranging initiative, Mr. Hogan led the firm in expanding its investment and commitment to fostering diversity in the legal profession and within its workforce, creating an inclusive and equitable culture where every attorney and staff member can thrive. Additionally, Mr. Hogan initiated ambitious talent-driven growth plans that emphasized recruitment, retention and development of top legal talent, successfully attracting about 40 new attorneys to accelerate Phillips Lytle's growth. He has also overseen the firm's geographic market expansion, including last year's launch of its Chicago office. Mr. Hogan will return to the full-time practice of law as a partner with the firm's Environmental Practice Team and Litigation Practice Group.

Phillips Lytle LLP is a premier regional law firm that is recognized nationally for its legal excellence. With offices across New York State and in Chicago, IL; Washington, D.C; and Canada, our attorneys serve a multinational client base, including Fortune 1000 companies, global and regional financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, middle-market companies, startups, entrepreneurs and individuals on important matters affecting their businesses and personal wealth. For more information, visit www.phillipslytle.com.

Contact:

Tracey Mancini

Communications Manager

716-847-8340

tmancini@phillipslytle.com

Phillips Lytle LLP (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Phillips Lytle LLP