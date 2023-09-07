DealerBuilt Pulls Into the Service Lane with Acquisition of iService Auto

GRAPEVINE, Texas, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DealerBuilt, a leading software provider to franchised auto dealerships, is thrilled to announce its third acquisition in just fifteen months: iService Auto.

iService's solution is a key piece in a comprehensive M&A strategy that unlocks the ability for DealerBuilt customers to run all their departments on one integrated platform, without switching between systems. The DealerBuilt platform features a robust range of capabilities, including enterprise accounting, parts & service management, customer relationship management (CRM), business insights, and, following the iService acquisition, a world-class fixed ops solution.

Founded in 2017 by the visionary Tandon Noplos, iService builds simple and intuitive fixed ops software that spans video MPI, scheduling, interactive quoting, BDC, and reconditioning tools – all designed to build trust between the dealership and their customer while making it easier to surface revenue opportunities inside the service lane.

"iService is a perfect fit in the DealerBuilt ecosystem. Much like DealerBuilt, iService was born inside a dealership and was built by dealers, for dealers. Our company's roots have always been deeply intertwined with dealerships, and as we engaged with our valued customers, we identified a pressing need for contemporary, fully integrated solutions within their fixed operations departments," remarked Max Longin, CEO of DealerBuilt.

"This acquisition shows how committed we are to becoming the obvious choice for dealers who are serious about leveraging their customer data," Longin said. "For too long, automotive solutions companies have fallen short on providing just that - solutions. Dealers have had to settle for products that didn't serve them, and worst of all, no one listened because the options were so limited. At DealerBuilt, we're changing that. First with the way we built our DMS product, and now with the wave of M&A we've completed over the past fifteen months, culminating in our acquisition of iService."

"I couldn't be happier to be part of the DealerBuilt family", Tandon Noplos said, following the acquisition. "We have already hit the ground running, and we cannot wait to deliver more value to more dealers. There is a gap in the market for modern, proven dealer software, and DealerBuilt is uniquely positioned to meet the needs of dealers with a comprehensive integrated suite. iService will be a big part of that, and it really feels like we're just getting started". As part of the acquisition, Tandon will join DealerBuilt's Executive Leadership Team, adding a seasoned dealership expert to an existing team of software and automotive veterans.

About DealerBuilt

DealerBuilt is a pioneering provider of Dealer Management System (DMS) software that transforms how auto dealerships operate. With an unwavering commitment to innovation and tailored solutions, DealerBuilt empowers dealerships with an integrated suite encompassing enterprise accounting, parts & services management, CRM, business insights, and a comprehensive fixed operations suite. Founded on dealership expertise and customer-centric ideals, DealerBuilt reshapes the future of dealership software.

About iService

Founded in 2017, iService Auto is a trailblazing innovator in fixed operations solutions for auto dealerships. From Multi-Point Inspection to Customer Engagement, Scheduling, and Interactive Quoting, iService's suite of offerings empowers dealerships to elevate their service lane operations. With a strong foundation of innovation, iService Auto brings modernity and efficiency to dealerships' fixed operations, resulting in heightened customer satisfaction and operational excellence.

