Miller Announces New Millermatic® 142 MIG Welder

Lightweight machine in the 140-amp class delivers professional-quality welds for any project

APPLETON, Wis., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Miller Electric Mfg. LLC, a leading worldwide manufacturer of Miller® brand arc welding equipment, has released the new Millermatic 142 MIG welder, a lightweight machine in the 140-amp class.

The new Millermatic® 142 MIG welder delivers precise, professional-quality results for welders at home or on the work site. (PRNewswire)

"Designed for people who weld DIY projects or at work, the new Millermatic 142 makes it easy to get the professional-quality results that welders expect from a Miller machine — even if they don't weld every day," says Robert Rodriquez, product manager. "Miller believes that no job is a small job, and every job deserves Miller quality."

The Millermatic 142 is easy to set up and use. Auto-Set™ technology eliminates guesswork, so welders can ensure that they are using the right parameters to make high-quality welds. Operators simply set the wire diameter and material thickness and they're ready to weld. A digital segment display lets users easily fine-tune parameters to exactly where they want them. The machine welds up to 3/16-inch mild steel in a single pass and comes spool gun ready for MIG welding aluminum.

Weighing less than 40 pounds, the machine is easy to move without help — so operators can work on more projects in more locations. Ergonomic handles allow users to carry the machine with one or two hands.

In addition, the rated output of 100 amps at 60% duty cycle means operators can spend more time welding and less time waiting, providing the versatility to get more projects done. The machine also delivers full output when running on generator power of just 5,000 watts, so users can work almost anywhere.

The new Millermatic 142 replaces the Millermatic 141 in the Miller MIG welder lineup. And because every Millermatic 142 is assembled in Appleton, Wisconsin, users can be confident about how their welder was built and the support they'll get after purchase.

For more information, visit MillerWelds.com.

About Miller

Miller Electric Mfg. LLC, headquartered in Appleton, Wisconsin, is a leading worldwide manufacturer of Miller® brand arc welding products and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW). For more information, visit www.MillerWelds.com, call 1-800-4-A-Miller (800-426-4553), email info@millerwelds.com, fax 877-327-8132, or write to Miller Electric Mfg. LLC, P.O. Box 100, Lithonia, GA 30058.

Social Media



(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Miller Electric Mfg. LLC