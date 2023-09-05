Innervate Named Finalist in the 2023 SaaS Awards

International SaaS Awards Program Announces Best Newcomer Finalists

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innervate , the dynamic customer experience company, today announced it has secured its place as a finalist in the prestigious 2023 SaaS Awards program, competing in the Best SaaS Newcomer category.

Formerly known as RevJet, Innervate is the industry's first plug-and-play dynamic customer experience orchestration solution. The company's footprint extends well beyond digital advertising to address all customer experience content — across all formats and channels — including websites, email, apps, video, social media, retail media, in-store displays, programmatic print, contact centers and more.

"It's an honor to be selected as a finalist for The SaaS Awards in the Best Newcomer category," said Darren Waddell, EVP of Marketing and Sales at Innervate. "This recognition is a testament to our vision to provide the first plug-and-play solution for orchestrating unlimited customer experience use cases."

Celebrating its 8th year, The SaaS Awards continue to recognize and honor outstanding SaaS innovations from all corners of the world. The Best Saas Newcomer award is given to the best SaaS product to appear in the last 12 months and demonstrate evidence of innovation and either positive reception or clear market demand. Entries from hundreds of companies spanning North America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Australasia were received.

"Each year, we see an explosion of competition and brilliant ideas in every submission," said James Williams, Head of Operations at The SaaS Awards. "The organizations announced today as finalists, including Innervate, are clear evidence of the exceptional quality and level of innovation achieved this year. Our panel of judges is thrilled to acknowledge these world-class SaaS innovators."

For more information on Innervate, visit www.innervate.com .

ABOUT INNERVATE

Innervate, the Dynamic Customer Experience Company, delivers a plug-and-play solution that allows organizations to orchestrate unlimited CX use cases seamlessly across any channel, using their existing systems and teams. With Innervate's Dynamic Customer Experience Orchestration, it's simple to get started, simple to scale and simple to succeed. Customers get modern CX use cases to market faster with Innervate's open network architecture that easily connects systems and data sources, without requiring coding. Organizations quickly innovate unlimited CX use cases across channels, using existing systems, data sources and teams. Ultimately, customers grow a portfolio of dynamic CX use cases, enriched by the data and systems they've already invested in and networked. Welcome to the era of plug-and-play CX. Innervate.com.

